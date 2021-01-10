Logo
Warzone trick lets you land without pulling your parachute

Published: 10/Jan/2021 13:31

by Connor Bennett
Warzone character skydiving without a parachute
Activision

Call of Duty Warzone players have got a neat trick that allows them to land in certain places on Verdansk with needing to pull open their parachute. 

Ever since Warzone was released back in March, fans of the battle royale have been trying to find ways to get a leg up on their opponents. Be it through using different weapons, completing easter eggs to get free killstreaks, or abusing glitches, plenty of advantages have been found. 

One of the easiest tricks, at least that kill hungry players used for a while, is to dive into Verdansk while shooting a weapon. It can be a difficult one to balance the first time, because you’re falling headfirst, and trying to get kills – the ground comes at you pretty quickly.

Many players will try and pull their parachute as late as possible, giving them plenty of time to try and get kills in the sky. However, some players have gone one step further and found a way to avoid using the parachute altogether.

call of duty warzone sbmm bot lobbies
Activision
Parachutes are usually a key part to Warzone games.

How to land in Warzone without a parachute

It comes from Reddit user Thexer0, who showed that if you’re dropping into Verdansk, you can actually land on different surfaces without the parachute.

While you should slam into the ground and need to be picked up, as the Redditor shows by using a Satellite dish, you can hit certain edges of items and land on your feet. With the dish, the player simply slides off the curved edge, and pulls out their starting pistol. 

As Thexer0 points out, it is something to use “at your own risk” given that, if it’s not on the correct surface, you will find yourself looking a bit stupid and needing help right away.

You can free fall into satellite’s and not die. Attempt at your own risk. from CODWarzone

However, if you think it’s just a one-off lucky trick, well, you’d be wrong. Other players quickly noted that it’s worked for them too. 

“You can do it as well with some of the telephone/electrical towers,” said one. “It works on stones and stuff too. You gotta land on the edges, something around 45 degrees,” added another. 

Obviously, it’s not a trick that’s going to help everyone – and it might not even be all that useful, in terms of getting a win, to those that can master it. But it’s definitely a neat party trick for those that can pull it off.

Crimsix worried for competitive CoD’s future as cheating ruins CDL Challengers

Published: 10/Jan/2021 11:09

by Joe Craven
Crimsix celebrating a Dallas Empire win
CDL

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, Dallas Empire pro and Call of Duty legend, has shared his concerns for the future of the competitive scene after Black Ops Cold War. He highlights the shift to PC and lack of Theater mode as potential issues. 

The CDL offseason has, as fans have become accustomed to, thrown up a number of changes ahead of the second season getting underway in 2021. Major organization changes have seen Chicago Huntsmen replaced with OpTic Chicago, back in the hands of H3CZ, and Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves now owns the LA franchise. However, one of the biggest changes is the platform competitive matches are now played on.

In past seasons, every player would compete on a PlayStation 4. That will change in the upcoming season, with players now allowed to compete on PC while using controllers. This allows better graphical quality, higher frame rates, and games to run more smoothly, but it also comes with major drawbacks – the most notable of which is cheating.

The ability to cheat has largely left the top level of competitive CoD unaffected but CDL Challengers has experienced major issues with various tournament results coming under scrutiny amid cheating allegations.

Call of Duty Challengers
Call of Duty League
Challengers is almost acting as the second tier of competitive Call of Duty, with players vying to impress CDL teams and secure themselves a move.

On January 10, Dallas Empire veteran Crimsix weighed in with his views, explaining that it’s a major concern for competitive Call of Duty moving forwards. “If Activision won’t invest the money into creating an anti-cheat for Call of Duty, and since the next COD isn’t made by Treyarch (meaning that Theater mode is highly unlikely)… Anything competitive COD under the Pro League level will be dead upon release of the new game.”

Many players – both casual and competitive – have called on Activision to improve their anti-cheat systems. Not only has CDL Challengers had issues with cheating, but Warzone’s major problems with hackers are well-documented.

In Black Ops Cold War, the presence of Theater mode allows players to review gameplay and identify cheaters. However, CoD titles not developed by Treyarch do not tend to include this mode, and Crim is clearly concerned that this will allow cheaters to get away with their behavior.

Similar calls were made by two-time World Champion ACHES, who also criticized Activision over their failure to implement a robust anti-cheat system.

When asked what prompted the move away from console gaming into PC, Crim explained that he believes Activision were able to make more money through the switch.

“They did it to get around the percentage cut that MS/Sony takes from microtransactions/DLC/etc,” he said. “Activision also then doesn’t have to pay MS/Sony for hosting rights for CDL on a platform. Financially, it is an incredible move for them. Rumors are that the platform cut was 33-50%.”

While the move may have made financial sense for Activision, it is currently inhibiting fair play at many levels of competitive CoD. In the meantime, calls for Activision to sort CoD’s snowballing cheating problems will continue to grow.