Secret Warzone 2 landing trick is perfect for quick getaways

Warzone 2’s secrets are still being unveiled and one tricky player has discovered one that makes getting out of tough situations a little easier.

Whether it’s on the first landing of the match or during a hectic escape, many Warzone 2 players will be familiar with the pain of not having a good place to land when things are moving fast.

It’s well-known now that deep water is a safe choice, but for a landlocked operator, the options are much slimmer. This trick opens up the map a little bit and could be a lifesaver in a pinch.

Clever Warzone 2 dumpster landing trick

Being forced to jump off a building is nothing new in the Call of Duty battle royale. Whether it’s because of a killstreak or an incoming helicopter, there are plenty of reasons that a team might need to make a snap decision and get out of dodge.

The next time it happens, take inspiration from this eyeqew tip and aim for the soft embrace of an open-faced dumpster. It might sound counterintuitive, but falling into one of these will negate all fall damage and protect the legs of anyone brave enough to attempt it for themselves.

A word of caution before trying this: it’s tough to pinpoint a landing without practice, so it might not go over great on the first try. Hitting too close to the metal lip is also a risk, so be sure to get centered over the trash bags before making contact.

However, if someone keeps all of that in mind, it’s the perfect way to surprise and outmaneuver a bloodthirsty team.

Even if they follow from the rooftop, anyone with this knowledge should be able to beat them to the ground and get the first shots in the renewed gunfight.