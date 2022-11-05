Warzone streamer Fifakill gets a win with every single weapon to say goodbye to game

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Warzone streamer Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink has successfully won a match with every single weapon in the game, dominating the battle royale title in its final days before the launch of Warzone 2.

As the launch of the new title started to approach, the Brit decided he wanted to do something no other streamer was doing: get a win with every single weapon in the game.

He started strongly, ticking off the assault rifles and SMGs as some of the easiest options, as well as certain LMGs and Snipers, but naturally things slowed down as he got to the less powerful guns.

It looked tedious when he started on the melee weapons and launchers, definitely making for some difficult games and causing multiple matches to go the wrong way as he found himself in unwinnable situations due to the tools he was taking to battle.

Fifakill gets a win with every Warzone Weapon

Feef managed to pull off the feat on Saturday, November 5, when he completed the 200th weapon, getting a win with just his fists. This includes all 189 main weapons and a win with each of the Lethal equipment in the game.

Naturally, he was elated to have finally pulled it off and not have to fight through some of the awkward gunfights he was being forced into due to his weaponry.

However, due to the last kill being against someone that appeared to snipe his stream and give him the win, chat’s reactions to the achievement were mixed. That said, he still managed to get 4 other kills that game with only his fists and juked every threat that came his way on his road to that final 1v1.

So, after weeks of getting through each weapon, Fifakill was delighted to have finally finished his mission, perhaps even becoming the first in the world to do so.

With mere days between him finishing the challenge and the launch of Warzone 2, there’s no telling how many guns will be in the new game exactly — and there’s no doubting that Fifa will be dominating with all of them from his very first game on Al Mazrah.