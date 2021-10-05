Warzone streamer Fifakill apologizes after “vile” slur in old tweets resurface

Popular Warzone pro and streamer Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink has apologized after old tweets resurfaced, in which he admitted using “vile” slurs. He says he was 13-years-old at the time of the posts.

Fifakill has become one of the best Warzone players in the world since it launched in March 2020. He’s slowly risen the ranks and can comfortably compete with the best of the best.

He even signed to Quadrant, the esports and gaming organization founded by Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Now, though, he’s put out an important apology after old tweets resurfaced which contained homophobic slurs.

In a Twitlonger posted on Monday, October 4, Fifakill urged his followers to “please read” the apology, as it was something he “wanted to address.”

“Something has just been brought to my attention that I am not proud of,” he said. “When I was 13, I used ‘f*g’ in two tweets. It is a vile and derogatory word [and] I am disgusted by this. This does not represent me or my community and I hope my actions since then show that.”

He added that he will be doing a charity stream on October 5 to cement his support for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as making a personal donation to Stonewall, an LGBTQ+ rights charity in the UK.

Warzone pros & streamers show support

A number of top Warzone pros and streamers reached out to thank Fifakill for his apology and assure him that he’s clearly grown since then.

HusKerrs assured him that “your actions from years ago when you were 13 definitely don’t represent you today.”

Everyone that knows you now knows your actions from years ago when you were 13 definitely don’t represent you today. Love this from you ❤️ — HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Cloud9 streamer EmZ assured him that “you have took [sic] responsibility for what you have done in the past and clearly you’re nothing like that now.”

Respect for admitting and apologising. I still have a lot of love for you, always supporting ❤️ don’t beat yourself up, you have took responsibility for what you have done in the past and clearly you’re nothing like that now. Always gonna be one of my close mates, head up💪🏻 — Emma ~ C9 EmZ 🔜 #EGX (@C9EmZ) October 5, 2021

Fifakill clearly wants to rectify his past mistakes, and with a personal donation and charity stream to promote LGBTQ+ rights, it’ll be interesting to see how much he can raise.