Warzone Sep 23 update: Gallo nerfs, Krig buffs, Iron Trials changes, full patch notes

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is a couple of weeks underway and the new update is nerfing weapons like the Bullfrog and Gallo while the Krig is receiving a buff. On top of this, there are lots of changes coming to the Iron Trials mode in the September 23 patch notes.

The Warzone meta has been evolving throughout most of Season 5. With different weapons creeping into the meta, some have become overpowered. Due to this, the devs have decided to nerf the Bullfrog and Gallo.

While these weapons have seen tons of use at the top level and normal play, the Krig 6 has fallen out of the meta. That could be changing again as this weapon’s barrels are getting buffed making them more viable to control recoil.

Advertisement

Also with Season 5 Reloaded came Iron Trials ‘84, a more competitive Warzone mode. This LTM has received a lot of praise from the community but it could become harder as new things are being added to buy stations, less cash rewarded for contracts, and more.

We have the full patch notes from Warzone’s September 23 update here.

Warzone September 23 Full Patch Notes

Iron Trials ’84

The following changes are exclusive to the Iron Trials ’84 mode:

Buy Stations

The Specialist Token has been added

Supply Run discounts are now 50% on every item except Team Redeploy (100%), Loadout Drop Marker (10%), and Specialist Token (10%)

The Hardline Perk now gives a 25% discount to every item except Self Revive (20%), Loadout Drop Marker (10%), and Specialist Token (20%)

We suspect very few people will be able to say they’ve purchased a Specialist Token. However, we do feel there is an opportunity to provide high tier Players with additional impactful outlets for their hard earned resources. Additionally, further enabling purchasing power with Hardline is something we would like to continue to explore.

Advertisement

Contracts

Contract Cash rewards (per Player) have been reduced. Multiplier values are unchanged.

Recon

$1,300 down to $1,100



Scavenger

$2,500 down to $1,600



Bounty

$3,800 down to $2,500



Supply Run

$1,300 down to $1,200



We recognize that this may be a polarizing change, but we feel it is a necessary one. When we gate access to Loadouts behind a large price tag, as is the case, we force players to continue moving around the map. This works to disincentivize camping. While we do not anticipate this change will have a large impact on the most skilled Players – those who stay put and avoid engagements will find themselves resource strained and quickly falling behind. This is part of how we subtly encourage map movement and fighting. Additionally, we feel scavenging, being resourceful, and barely scraping by is part of what adds to the charm and intensity of the Trials. This dynamic makes room for, and emphasizes other facets of skill like movement, teamwork, strategy, and map knowledge. By delaying Loadout acquisition, we are further smoothing out player power such that each increase to it is much more noticeable and allows more room for those secondary skillsets to shine. We will be monitoring the mode and Player feedback closely to ensure this change is having the intended effect.

Advertisement

Gulag

Light Machine Guns (except the RPD (BOCW)) and all Tactical Rifles have been removed from Gulag Loadouts.

We feel an emphasis on Submachine Guns and Assault Rifles better suits this version of the Gulag.

Melee

Weapons will no longer deal more than 120 damage per melee hit



Loot

Armor Satchel, Gas Mask, and Self Revive drop rates have been reduced

Ground Loot XM4 (BOCW) attachments have been updated

Ground Loot Bullfrog (BOCW) attachments have been updated

The XM4 (BOCW) and Bullfrog (BOCW) Attachments are now more closely aligned with popular builds.

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements on Rebirth Island allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.



Fixed an issue with the Bullfrog (BOCW) that reduced recoil while firing.

Submachine Guns

Bullfrog (BOCW)

ADS Speed decreased by 9%

Movement Speed decreased by 1%

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%

The Bullfrog (BOCW) is a true jack of all trades. It has great Mobility, Effective Damage Range, Handling, and base Magazine Capacity – which would often act as a free Attachment. These changes, in conjunction with a Recoil bug fix, will bring the Bullfrog (BOCW) much closer to the competition.

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Maximum Damage Range decreased from 4.5 to 3.5 meters

Second Damage Range decreased from 8.1 to 5.5 meters

Third Damage Range decreased from 13.2 to 9.9 meters

The Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) has been incredibly dominant due to its Effective Damage Range, Magazine Capacity, Mobility, and Rate of Fire. By reducing its Effective Damage Ranges, the Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) will begin to feel more like a Shotgun and less like a Sniper.

Advertisement

Barrels

Krig 6 (BOCW)



19.7” Takedown



Horizontal Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9%





19.7” Ranger



Vertical Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9%





15.5” Contour



Horizontal Recoil Control increased from 4% to 5%





Vertical Recoil Control increased from 4% to 5%





15” CMV Mil-Spec



Horizontal Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9%





Vertical Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9%





Given the Krig 6’s (BOCW) most recent adjustments, we felt it was appropriate to increase the effectiveness of its Recoil Control Attachments slightly.

AK-47 (BOCW)



18.2” Takedown Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 11.1% to 10%





20” Liberator Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 11.1% to 10%

18.2” VDV Reinforced Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5.5% to 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5.5% to 4%





20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 9% to 8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 9% to 8.5





XM4 (BOCW)



13.7” Takedown

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 11.3% to 10





13.7” Ranger

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 11.3% to 10%





13.5” Reinforced Heavy

Horizontal Recoil Recoil Control decreased from 5.5 to 4





13.5” Task Force

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 9% to 8%

