Warzone devs instantly nerf DMR after surprise Season 5 Reloaded buffs

Less than 24 hours after Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update dropped, devs have immediately adjusted the buffed DMR 14 — proactively nerfing the gun before it smashed back into meta.

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes included a buff to the DMR, which was expected to bring the once-notorious tactical rifle back into the meta. But Raven Software probably didn’t anticipate how quickly streamers would latch on.

While the buff only tweaked recoil, that was the major component of its last nerf — meaning players immediately turned back to the DMR and began frying lobbies.

So, rather than sitting on the situation and letting the meta play out, the devs have almost instantly nerfed it again, this time adjusting the damage profile.

Advertisement

As you can see from Repullze’s clip, an SMG version of the DMR was immediately jumped on as soon as the new patch dropped. Much like the pre-nerf Type 63 secondary, streamers turned the thing into a deadly close-range beast.

Read more: Warzone villain TeeP reveals disrespectful new tactic to make enemies log out

But, with Repullze calling the gun “broken” and others agreeing — Raven have gotten ahead of the curve and nerfed the tactical rifle.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is now live! Includes a Weapon adjustment and a few Bug Fixes. The Season Five Reloaded Patch Notes have been amended (see September 9th):https://t.co/XcL1OQvZVc pic.twitter.com/KElixVVReR — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 9, 2021

In the updated patch notes, the devs revealed that the DMR’s neck and upper torso multipliers have each been nerfed from 1.1 to 1.0. These changes are expected to tune the gun back down to a more reasonable level, while maintaining the recoil change.

Advertisement

Read more: JGOD picks best Warzone loadouts after Krig 6 nerf in Season 5 Reloaded

Since the Reloaded patch has been around for less than a day and the new DMR nerfs for even less than that, it’s unclear where the meta will go next.

For now, players are still toying around with different loadouts and testing guns out — so we may have to wait and see how things shake up.