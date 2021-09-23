ZLaner dodges Twitch ban despite streaming with Dr Disrespect

Popular CoD content creator, ZLaner, has somehow avoided a Twitch ban despite going against the platform’s ban evasion rules by playing Warzone with the suspended DrDisrespect on stream.

Once known as the face of Twitch, Dr Disrespect was permanently banned from the platform in June 2020 for undisclosed reasons, shortly after signing his multi-year exclusivity deal.

Since the ban, we’ve seen very little of the Doc on Twitch, besides a few streamers risking the platform’s rules around suspension evasion, as it’s prohibited for Twitch streamers to feature banned users on their broadcast.

Despite Twitch’s rules, ZLaner streamed Warzone with Dr Disrespect on September 22.

Before partaking in a $75,000 Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament, ZLaner ran a few games with Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman on stream, technically breaking Twitch’s rules.

While it could’ve been put down to Zlaner being unfamiliar with the platform’s rules, as he mostly streams on Facebook, that wasn’t the case.

“What’s going on, you alright? Z, homie, I don’t know how the f**k you think playing with Doc on Twitch is going to work.”

“I thought maybe it was only partnered streamers, but I understand, I kinda didn’t think it through, I might’ve not thought it through at all,” ZLaner responded. Tim replied, “that’s good, ask for forgiveness, not approval.”

During the stream, fans of the popular content creators were praising ZLaner for having “balls of steel” and going directly against Twitch just before competing in their tournaments.

Twitch rules on Dr Disrespect

Banned streamers on Twitch is expressly prohibited by Twitch’s community guidelines, which state:

“Any attempt to circumvent an account suspension or chat ban by using other accounts, identities, or by appearing on another user’s account will also result in an additional enforcement against your accounts, up to an indefinite suspension.

“In addition, it is prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user.” Twitch recognizes that sometimes this may happen accidentally, in which case a streamer must make a “good faith” effort to remove the banned user from their broadcast.

Streaming with a banned user would usually result in a temporary suspension pretty quickly, but as of now, he still hasn’t been banned from Twitch, despite Doc being on his stream for a couple of hours.