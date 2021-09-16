Warzone players annoyed by ‘dishonorable’ loadout used to win $100k Solos match

It can be hard to watch someone else win in Call of Duty: Warzone, but that took on new meaning as fans and players reacted to the loadout a European pro used to win $100,000 during the World Series of Warzone Solos.

The $300,000 World Series of Warzone EU tournament on September 15 became a $400k event when the Solo YOLO match was added. And, it was quite the addition, as the game was winner-takes-all for $100k to the last solo remaining in a 150-person lobby full of pro players.

So it’s no surprise that, in a game with life-changing money on the line, a lot of eyes were glued to the match.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, many didn’t like what they saw — as the winner, France’s CHOWH1, used what people described as a ‘dishonorable’ and “p***y” loadout to secure the bag. While most weren’t surprised, that didn’t stop them from being disappointed.

The ‘dishonorable’ $100k Warzone loadout

Riot Shield + Stun + Gallo = $100,000 💰@CHOWH1_ just secured the BAG in the World Series of Warzone Solos match pic.twitter.com/AjlnsdRhRe — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 15, 2021

As you can see in the clip, CHOWH1 employed a loadout that Warzone players have come to know and despise.

With $100,000 laying in the balance, here’s what the Frenchman used as his Solos class:

Primary : Gallo SA12

Secondary : Riot Shield

Tactical Equipment : Stun Grenade

Lethal Equipment: Thermite Grenade

The first thing you’ll notice is the absence of any range, which would explain why the pro player and streamer only had around three kills. But still, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do when survival is the only thing that matters and this loadout was apparently CHOWH1’s route to a payday.

Advertisement

That’s the biggest pussy shit I’ve ever seen 😂😭 hell nah @RebornReacts @TwoTooLow no honor. — mori (@tootootoxik) September 15, 2021

While other pros laughed about shotguns and the state of the Solos, the replies from fans on Twitter was another story. Fans of Warzone that is, as most were not supporters of the choices themselves (which isn’t a first for the Gallo class, which has been highly controversial in the past).

Many responses fell along the lines of “no honor,” while one user went above and beyond: “That’s the biggest p***y shit I’ve ever seen. Hell nah.”

Read more: Strange Warzone bug lets you kill players before you even drop in

As popular consequentialists or utilitarians like Machiavelli or Ovid would tell you, “the ends justify the means.” In this case, $100,000 were the ends and a Gallo and Riot Shield were the means. You can dislike the loadout, but it’s still the highest-earning class in Verdansk history.