Warzone devs explain map destruction on updated Rebirth Island

After the community expressed their concern over changes to Rebirth Island seen in the new trailer for Warzone’s Season 3, the devs have clarified what can be destroyed.

Warzone fans don’t need to fret, as the devs have revealed that map destruction will be a smaller-scale event than originally thought.

The new trailer for the rerelease of Rebirth Island to commemorate Season 3’s launch showed the Prison area in ruins. This led many players to wonder if the map was completely changed or if environments could be destroyed throughout a match.

The dev team was quick to address these concerns by releasing a statement on social media to clarify how environmental destruction will work.

As they explain, “Later into the season, players will have a rare chance to encounter Infil Strikes. These are a set of dynamic events that will alter one of three possible POIs at random at the very start of a match.”

What this amounts to is that only specific locations can be altered, and these events won’t have a larger impact on the greater map.

The Warzone community seems very happy to hear this news, with one user responding to the statement saying: “W, thank you for clarifying!”

Another fan thanked the devs for responding to the community so quickly, calling their communication “fast and simple.”

On the Warzone subreddit, one player even wishes this kind of system was applied to another one of the game’s modes: “Why couldn’t they just add this to Fortune’s Keep instead of changing the map?!”

It’s certainly a new way of doing things in Warzone, and it seems the player base is excited to see what kind of experiences it can bring.