Warzone Season 1: How to open Rebirth Island’s yellow door

After the brand-new Warzone map, Rebirth Island, was added to the game, many players noticed that there was a yellow door that requires a passcode to open, tucked away on the map. Now, one player has already figured out how to do it.

Secrets and hidden bunkers are nothing new to Warzone. The game’s main map, Verdansk, has been littered with doors requiring special passcodes to enter ever since the battle royale was originally released.

Because of this, it just makes sense that the game’s new map, Rebirth Island, would have a similar easter egg. And, less than a day after the map’s official launch, YouTuber ‘Geeky Pastimes‘ has already discovered how to get inside.

How to open the bunker with the yellow door

Getting into the bunker itself is going to require a bit of patience. Not only does it require you to run around the map itself, but it requires you to put together the code itself that’s needed to get into the room.

It’s also worth pointing out that all the locations for the first step may not have been found yet, although Geeky Pastimes has luckily created a pretty useful image to help guide players to where they need to go.

Find the open briefcase with three pictures on Rebirth Island Visit each place found on the pictures Record the numbers found at each of the three locations Put the numbers in order based on the “-” seen on each Input the code at the bunker door

The worst part about the easter egg itself is steps 3 and 4. The third might require some time to figure out where the numbers themselves are, while the fourth requires you to put the numbers in a specific order.

For step 4, just remember that the “-” should have another “-” next to it when putting the numbers in order. The first part of the code will be laid out with the “-” after it, the second part will have it on either side of it, and the last part will have the “-” before it.

Rebirth Island Bunker rewards

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Warzone bunker without some rewards. The main reward you get is the Red Room blueprint of the Milano SMG. This variant seems to have a suppressor, a red-dot sight, a grip, a magazine, and possibly a new stock, alongside a sweet red color scheme.

This variant is also usable within Black Ops Cold War and, considering this is currently the only way to get it, you may want to do this easter egg and get your hands on it.

Beyond that, of course, is a slew of orange loot crates just waiting to be opened up, which will have some nice weapons and items to use inside.

All in all, it seems like the rewards are well worth it if you have the patience to follow all the steps. Here’s hoping it’s not super frustrating when you try it out.