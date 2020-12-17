Logo
Warzone Season 1: How to open Rebirth Island’s yellow door

Published: 17/Dec/2020 20:32

by Tanner Pierce
Warzone Season 1

After the brand-new Warzone map, Rebirth Island, was added to the game, many players noticed that there was a yellow door that requires a passcode to open, tucked away on the map. Now, one player has already figured out how to do it.

Secrets and hidden bunkers are nothing new to Warzone. The game’s main map, Verdansk, has been littered with doors requiring special passcodes to enter ever since the battle royale was originally released.

Because of this, it just makes sense that the game’s new map, Rebirth Island, would have a similar easter egg. And, less than a day after the map’s official launch, YouTuber ‘Geeky Pastimes‘ has already discovered how to get inside.

How to open the bunker with the yellow door

Rebirth Island has a secret bunker that requires a passcode to get inside.

Getting into the bunker itself is going to require a bit of patience. Not only does it require you to run around the map itself, but it requires you to put together the code itself that’s needed to get into the room.

It’s also worth pointing out that all the locations for the first step may not have been found yet, although Geeky Pastimes has luckily created a pretty useful image to help guide players to where they need to go.

  1. Find the open briefcase with three pictures on Rebirth Island
  2. Visit each place found on the pictures
  3. Record the numbers found at each of the three locations
  4. Put the numbers in order based on the “-” seen on each
  5. Input the code at the bunker door
The original briefcase can be found in a number of places.

The worst part about the easter egg itself is steps 3 and 4. The third might require some time to figure out where the numbers themselves are, while the fourth requires you to put the numbers in a specific order.

For step 4, just remember that the “-” should have another “-” next to it when putting the numbers in order. The first part of the code will be laid out with the “-” after it, the second part will have it on either side of it, and the last part will have the “-” before it.

Rebirth Island Bunker rewards

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Warzone bunker without some rewards. The main reward you get is the Red Room blueprint of the Milano SMG. This variant seems to have a suppressor, a red-dot sight, a grip, a magazine, and possibly a new stock, alongside a sweet red color scheme.

This variant is also usable within Black Ops Cold War and, considering this is currently the only way to get it, you may want to do this easter egg and get your hands on it.

Beyond that, of course, is a slew of orange loot crates just waiting to be opened up, which will have some nice weapons and items to use inside.

All in all, it seems like the rewards are well worth it if you have the patience to follow all the steps. Here’s hoping it’s not super frustrating when you try it out.

New Warzone helicopters removed as devs work on invisibility glitches

Published: 17/Dec/2020 17:50 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 17:51

by Tanner Pierce
Warzone Warzone Season 1

Raven Software has removed the new Attack Helicopters from both Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone after a game-breaking bug was discovered that allowed players to go completely invisible, which in turn gave them the ability to take out enemies with ease.

Despite getting a brand new update on Dec 16 that, among other things, fixed bugs and glitches with the game (including the dreaded Juggernaut exploits), it seems like a brand new one cropped up less than 24 hours later and it’s pretty major, to say the least.

According to many players, a new bug in Warzone is causing certain players to become invisible if they complete certain steps. The result is that players are being killed by people who don’t appear on the map.

The bug in question had to do with the new Attack Helicopter in-game, which has now been removed entirely while Raven works on a more permanent fix. Due to the fact that this is a major, game-breaking exploit, Dexerto will not be detailing how to trigger this bug, even though it currently can’t be done due to the aforementioned removal.

It’s currently unknown how widespread this exploit was, however, it seemed to be happening to multiple streamers, including Nameless, C9 Emz, and Muddawg, who each uploaded clips of the bug to their Twitter accounts.

As one can see from the clips, there are no tricks or caveats to this bug: these players were just invisible for no reason. Nothing about the characters seemed to show up, except, of course, for the gunfire.

While the bug did make players completely invisible, it wasn’t completely impossible to tell where they were. As showcased in some of the clips, the invisible enemy would still show up on the radar when firing, like normal. Right now, that seemed to be the only solution but even then, it was unknown whether players could damage the invisible enemies.

All in all, it makes sense why Raven was so quick to remove the Attack Helicopters in-game. While you can still deduce approximately where the invisible enemies were, it was still a game-breaking bug that needed immediate attention. Here’s hoping they find an actual fix soon.