Scump & Nadeshot explain why COD 2021 needs to use Warzone engine - Dexerto

With the hype for COD 2021 slowly ramping up, 100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and OpTic Chicago’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner have said they think future Call of Duty titles should stay on the Warzone engine.

Modern Warfare released in 2019 to very mixed reviews. It brought a very new style of gameplay, especially to the competitive scene, with doors and some of the Field Upgrades available in the game.

Despite what they felt about the title, however, there’s one thing that Nade and Scump (and many others) agree on about MW2019: the engine.

While Call of Duty games are generally similar, the engine used varies every few years, and the one built for Modern Warfare and Warzone has proven incredibly popular.

In his appearance on the OpTic podcast, Nadeshot spoke about this, and Scump agreed with him: future CoD titles should stay on that engine.

“Here’s what Call of Duty needs to do,” Nadeshot said while discussing COD 2021 and future titles. “With how popular Warzone has become, every Call of Duty title from here on out should be on the Modern Warfare engine.

“It’s the best engine,” he added. “Black Ops 2 is still my favorite Call of Duty of all time [but] the Modern Warfare engine is so smooth, the gunplay feels incredible… It’s so good.”

Not too surprisingly, Scump shared a similar sentiment. “I actually agree with that,” he said. “If last year had better maps, it would have been a lot of fun. I love the engine.”

With the 2021 Call of Duty title confirmed to be developed by Sledgehammer Games, and heavily rumored to be another World War 2-themed title, it’s unclear what engine will be used for the upcoming game.

We should know more about COD 2021 before long, with just months until it releases, so these questions should be answered soon enough.