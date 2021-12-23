Warzone pro JoeWo discovers shotgun loadout so broken he tried to hide attachments

Having the perfect loadout in Warzone is essential for dropping high-kill games and when JoeWo discovered a broken Double Barrel shotgun class, he didn’t want to show fans the attachments.

JoeWo was minding his own business as he dropped into a Rebirth game to warm up before he started sweating in Caldera lobbies. In that game, he picked up akimbo shotguns and ended up putting in some work with them.

Naturally, this triggered his curiosity and, before loading into his next match, he wanted to try and replicate that loadout for himself.

He shows off some gameplay with these in a YouTube video, but left fans in the dark when he didn’t reveal the loadout.

JoeWo hides broken Warzone loadout from viewers

In the description of his YouTube video, he states: “Do not come in here looking for attachments! I’m not giving them out!” But luckily for you, we did some digging.

Despite trying to hide the setup from his YouTube viewers, we went back to JoeWo’s Twitch VOD from December 22 (41:28 timestamp) and found the exact attachments that the demon used on his Double Barrel Shotgun.

We have those listed for you below:

JoeWo’s Double Barrel Shotgun Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Sawed-Off

Sawed-Off Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Akimbo

Akimbo Perk 2: Quick

While it may seem like a joke at first, these shotguns actually work similarly to the snake shot pistols that have been meta on multiple occasions.

So… Snake Shots are back for Warzone Pacific? 😳 (via @Speros_OG)pic.twitter.com/z1R8IVzjCZ — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) December 7, 2021

While the shotgun only has two slugs in the chamber, it does insanely high damage and, as seen in JoeWo’s gameplay, this has an extremely high range for a close-quarters gun. This makes it viable in most scenarios that you will find yourself in.

JoeWo goes crazy with these and called them “the most broken, not clickbait, secondary of all-time in Warzone.” So next time you drop into Warzone, give these a try and see if they are as busted as advertised.