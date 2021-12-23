Warzone star HusKerrs reveals 10 problems with Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone pro HusKerrs has been playing the battle royale for a long time. And, with the trip to the Pacific, he has some issues he wants addressed – a whopping 10 of them, in fact.

One of the only Warzone stars to play on mouse and keyboard, HusKerrs occupies rarefied air as a streamer and tournament competitor. He’s the only person to have won multiple World Series of Warzone championships (the Trios and Duos), comfortably justifying his switch from professional Apex Legends.

All that competitive battle royale experience gives Husk a unique point of view when it comes to Warzone Pacific. And it also leaves him with a lot of constructive criticism for Caldera.

Advertisement

In a December 22 tweet, the streamer listed out 10 different issues he has with Warzone’s current season. From Vanguard vehicles to bugs and gameplay mechanics, he clearly wants to see a variety of changes.

HusKerrs lists 10 problems with Warzone Pacific

Vanguard cars are ass

Deady everywhere still

Planes are OP

Audio is even worse

Invisible skins

Loadout locked till second zone still

Respawning with loadout and perks

Apply all plates is bugged

Sliding down incline bugged still

Bloom still exists Wtf are we doing Warzone? — HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) December 23, 2021

Some of Husk’s issues are intended features of Warzone Pacific. Vanguard’s vehicles, Dead Silence availability, plane strength, new loadout system, and bloom are all purposefully part of the game.

The other issues – like audio problems, invisible Operators, apply-all-plates inconsistencies, and incline sliding – are all bugs within the game.

The last problem, “respawning with loadout and perks,” seems to also be a glitch, but it’s hard to be sure. Regardless, listing all of these out, HusKerrs asks a simple question: “Wtf are we doing, Warzone?”

Advertisement

Generally, Husk’s complaints are echoed by others. And these are all issues for a player on a high-end PC, so it doesn’t even touch the problems facing console players at the moment.

Even NBA stars like Anthony Davis are annoyed by the loadout system. Shooting with the planes has been banned in tournaments. While the community is reacting to flaws they find with Pacific, Raven Software’s Quality Assurance testers remain on strike.

With those QA testers unavailable, it’s unclear how quickly some of these bugs can be patched out. There have been a number of Warzone updates already, mostly balancing weapons, but there would be a lot more if HusKerrs could have his way.