Best Warzone 2 Ranked Play loadouts

Warzone 2 Ranked Play is finally here, but you need the right loadout to hang with the best of the best. Here are the best classes to use in Season 3.

Treyarch led the charge on Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, and CDL pros credited the game mode for sparking fresh interest in competitive CoD. MW2 viewership skyrocketed on Twitch, bringing fans and pro players closer together than ever.

Warzone 2 community members hope that Treyarch can strike gold again with the battle royale competitive mode. WZ2 Ranked Play shares a resemblance to its MW2 counterpart, using the same division and Top 250 system.

Squads earn Skill Rating and climb the ranks through placement, kills, and assists. Everyone will be using their best weapons, so here are the strongest loadouts for WZ2 Ranked Play.

Best Ranked Play long-range meta weapons

ISO Hemlock

Activison The ISO Hemlock has minimal recoil, making it extremely easy to control.

Best ISO Hemlock Warzone 2 Ranked Play Loadout

Barrel: Fielder T-50 (+0.18, -0.22)

Fielder T-50 (+0.18, -0.22) Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (+0.99, +0.65)

Harbinger D20 (+0.99, +0.65) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-2.13, -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (-2.13, -1.65) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.64, +0.31)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.64, +0.31) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The ISO Hemlock dropped with Season Two, and almost instantly became a dominant meta weapon. After nerfs to the likes of the RPK LMG, the ISO Hemlock now firmly ranks as one of the best, if not the best gun, in the game, with a pick rate far higher than the other ARs.

MCPR-300

Activision The MCPR-300 is a powerful long range sniper that can destroy enemies quickly and quietly.

Best MCPR-300 Warzone 2 Ranked Play Loadout

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (-1.40, +0.77)

Nilsound 90 (-1.40, +0.77) Barrel: 22″ OMX-456 (0.00, -0.40)

22″ OMX-456 (0.00, -0.40) Laser: Corio Laz-44 V3 (0.00, -21.39)

Corio Laz-44 V3 (0.00, -21.39) Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4 (-3.00, +0.75)

Forge TAC Delta 4 (-3.00, +0.75) Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive (+0.70, +9.00)

The MCPR-300 offers the best balance between ease of landing shots, decent mobility, and weapon handling. Be aware that the .300 Mag Explosive is a new attachment that was added to the MCPR-300 in Season 3.

Even players who have maxed out this sniper’s level beforehand will need to earn one extra level before being able to equip it.

Cronen Squall

Activision The Cronen Squall arrived in Season 03 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Best Cronen Squall Warzone 2 Ranked Play Loadout

Muzzle: TY-LR8 (+0.75, +0.35)

TY-LR8 (+0.75, +0.35) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-3.00, -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (-3.00, -1.65) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.67, +0.27)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.67, +0.27) Ammunition : 6.8 High Velocity (-0.56, -5.52)

: 6.8 High Velocity (-0.56, -5.52) Magazine: 50 Round Drum

As has become Warzone 2 tradition, the gun added in the newest season is incredibly strong to the point of being the best gun in Warzone 2. The Cronen Squall is gifted with an immense TTK that no other full auto weapon can compete with.

Best Ranked Play short-range meta weapons

Vaznev-9K

Activision The Vaznev-9k thrives at close-quarters in WZ2.

Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 Ranked Play Loadout

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm (-0.32, -0.27)

KAS-1 381mm (-0.32, -0.27) Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV (-0.50, -32.90)

Schlager PEQ Box IV (-0.50, -32.90) Stock: Otrezat Stock (-2.97, -1.24)

Otrezat Stock (-2.97, -1.24) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (-0.55, -0.15)

Multiplayer fans will be all too familiar with the Vaznev 9-K, as you can’t load into an MW2 Ranked Play lobby without at least seeing one, We expect it to be the same case for WZ2 Ranked Play.

Lachmann Sub

Activison The Lachmann Sub is now the strongest SMG in Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 Ranked Play Loadout

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp (-0.52, +0.17)

XTEN Razor Comp (-0.52, +0.17) Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm (-0.16, -0.19)

L38 Falcon 226mm (-0.16, -0.19) Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser (-0.06, -26.32)

1mW Quick Fire Laser (-0.06, -26.32) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (-0.35, -0.28)

The Lachmann Sub was the best close-range weapon in Season 2 but has slipped after the Season 3 update. It’s still an excellent weapon, though, and depending on your playstyle, you may prefer this over the alternative.

VEL 46

Activison The VEL-46 was buffed in Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch.

Best Vel 46 Warzone 2 Ranked Play Loadout

Barrel: Schlager L203 Barrel (-0.11, -0.15)

Schlager L203 Barrel (-0.11, -0.15) Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser (-0.21, -34.55)

1mW Quick Fire Laser (-0.21, -34.55) Stock: Demo RXT Stock (-1.29, -1.55)

Demo RXT Stock (-1.29, -1.55) Magazine: 60 Round Mag 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag 60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip (-0.39, -0.20)

The VEL 46, better known by the MP7 title it had in previous CoD games, moved up in popularity rankings after the Season 2 Reloaded update, and rightfully so.

Infinity Ward increased the popular SMG’s damage at close range, bringing the weapon more in line with other class offerings.

Best Ranked Play perks and equipment items

Best Perks

Base Perk: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast hands

Fast hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

There are a couple of different avenues you can take when choosing perks. The most contentious selection will be the Ultimate Perk. A lot of players choose High Alert, as it gives you a vision pulse when an enemy spots you. However, we expect Ghost to be more useful in high-level Warzone, as it makes players undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Fast Hands should be a no-brainer choice, as it makes reloading, using equipment, and swapping weapons faster. This perk could save your life in a gunfight against a skilled opponent.

As for the Base Perk slots, we decided to go with Double Time and Overkill to maximize the ability to escape gunfights and carry two primary weapons. Buying a weapon from the buy station could allow a player to replace Overkill with Scavenger, Battle Hardened, or Bomb Squad.

Best Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Players should choose a throwing knife or drill charge for their lethal choice. Throwing knives make it easier to finish downed enemies without wasting ammunition, while drill charges are great for taking out campers.

As for the tactical slot, players shouldn’t look further than the smoke grenade. Using smoke to move between cover at the end of matches or rotate to a new circle is a game-changer.

That rounds off the best Ranked Play loadouts in Warzone 2.0 right now. Be sure to check back in the future because as the meta shifts, so will this list.