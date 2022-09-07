Warzone pro BBlade wins WSOW trios and Solo Yolo tournament in record $116k payday

Italian Warzone pro Nicolò ‘BBlade’ Maggi put in a dominant display during the European World Series of Warzone tournaments in the game’s biggest payday yet, picking up over $116,000 for winning both the Trios tournament and the $100k Solo Yolo.

The second annual World Series of Warzone tournament didn’t fail to deliver in Europe, as some of Call of Duty’s biggest and best battle royale stars dropped into Caldera to win their share of the total $300k prize pool.

While there were a number of big streamers dropping in such as Kacey ‘WarsZ’ Channer and Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James, there was one man who managed to dominate across the board and put both tournaments in his pocket.

BBlade wasn’t looked at as the number one competitor going into the tournaments on September 6, but he was definitely seen as someone that could pull out some results, though not many could have predicted what went on to happen.

First, he put in a solid display alongside his teammates Ronaldo ‘Wartex’ Lavado and Marco ‘savyultras90’ Filograsso in the trios tournament. It was tight, but they went into the final game with the lead and just held on, being crowned World Series of Warzone champions and taking home $50k as a team ($16,667 each).

What followed though will go down in the Call of Duty history books, as BBlade managed to regain his composure heading into the $100k SoloYolo and win the whole thing.

It was the biggest prize payout any Warzone player has earned in one day since the game dropped all the way back in March 2020, and can only be topped if a North American player manages to pull off the same feat in the NA World Series matches on September 7.

While things are likely to change after the NA tournaments, this makes BBlade the highest-earning Warzone player in Caldera at the time of writing, overtaking Minnesota RØKKR’s Warzone star Almond, according to the Warzone Earnings website (earnings not yet updated on-site).

Be sure to check out our full World Series of Warzone 2022 hub to keep track of teams taking part, watch the streams, and see the results at the end of the tournaments.