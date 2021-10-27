Warzone players want classic modes made permanent with Vanguard integration

With Call of Duty: Vanguard set to be integrated with Warzone in the coming weeks, players are hoping that the developers can bring back Plunder and other casual modes as permanent additions.

When Warzone first launched as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there was really only one game that fans played – that being the main battle royale mode.

The limited-time modes like Plunder, Mini Royale, Resurgence, and others have gotten more love over time, and the constant playlist changes have left players furious that Plunder, especially, isn’t a permanent mode.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard set to take over Warzone a few weeks after the game launches, players are hoping that things and they can get some additional permanent modes that offer a more casual aside from the main battle royale.

Advertisement

As players have been left fuming about Plunder’s constant removal, some ran a poll on social media to see if fans would rather it be a permanent mode.

The supportive responses for Plunder being a permanent mode have ever so slightly beaten out those fans who don’t really care if it sticks around or not. “There should always be at least one mode where you start with loadouts,” said one player. “I don’t even play plunder but IDK why they would remove a game mode they’ve had since day one,” added another.

Others noted that they are taking a break from Warzone until the more laidback modes return, with some noting that casual players are “over” and “done with” the battle royale until Vanguard releases.

Advertisement

With the new game on the way, it seems likely that we’ll get some different limited-time modes added to the mix too, but it seems as Plunder is the one players want.

Though, we’ll just have to wait and see if their calls are heard by the devs.