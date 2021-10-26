Warzone’s “broken” Tec-9 TikTok loadout rivals meta OTs 9 SMG

TikTok users having been giving a little love to Warzone’s Tec-9 and have got some loadouts that rival meta SMGs like the OTs 9.

When it comes to Warzone’s SMGs, there have been a few different top dogs in the past.

The MP5 and the Milano stood out at the start of the Cold War cycle, before the MAC-10 muscled in on their turf and took over. The Bullfrog, AK-74u, and PPSH have all gotten love recently as well, but it’s the OTs 9 that currently holds the crown.

As per WZRanked’s charts, the OTs 9 has become the second most-used weapon in the game, and is six places above its nearest SMG counterpart. However, it’s an underrated choice – the 58 placed TEC-9 – that could actually be the one true king.

A few different loadouts for the Black Ops Cold War SMG have been doing the rounds on Warzone and getting some love from players, with some calling it “insane” and even “broken.”

Like previous TEC-9 loadouts, these setups revolve around the Full Auto Repeater muzzle, Task Force barrel, and Tiger Team Spotlight laser.

There is no room for the Microflex LED sight this time around, nor the Serpent Wrap grip. Instead, players are using the Raider Stock or Field Agent Grip, with either the 40 round Fast Mag or STANAG 48 round ammunition attachment.

TikTok TEC-9 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: Task Force Barrel

Task Force Barrel Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 48 round

As some videos have pointed out, the loadout gives the TEC-9 a deadly Time-to-Kill (TTK) and one that rivals the OTs 9.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see the TEC-9 take a huge leap up the usage charts anytime soon, but don’t be shocked if you come across it more, especially on Rebirth Island.