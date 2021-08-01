Warzone players want classic Battlefield feature to escape cheaters & trolls

Call of Duty: Warzone players want Raven Software to follow what EA and DICE do with Battlefield, allowing them to rent private servers and get away from hackers.

When Warzone first launched, cheaters were nowhere near as prevalent as they are now. Sure, there’d be wallhacks and aimbots on occasion, but most lobbies were free from issues.

Fast forward to now and the Call of Duty battle royale is in dire straits. Many players have abandoned it because of cheats, while others are just waiting for something else to come out so they can jump ship too.

Of course, not everyone wants to ditch the game. Plenty of players want Raven Software and Activision to clean things up, suggesting different ideas for how they could do so – ranging from an improved anti-cheat, no more PC and console cross-play, and everything else.

Well, now, some players have suggested that they could follow in the footsteps of Battlefield, giving players the chance to rent servers of their own.

It was brought up by Redditor MadDog_8762 noting that being able to run your own server would provide a solution to the game’s “biggest issue” as you’d be able to get rid of anyone cheating or trolling.

This would add a LOT of variety,” the Warzone fan stated. “Provide some respite from dirty players and would overall improve the game, WHILE still providing the Devs with some income via server rentals.” They also noted that running your own server could mean players come up with interesting custom rulesets as well.

Others quickly backed the idea and suggested that the Warzone devs take heed of it and follow what Battlefield 4 does, where you can set ping limits to avoid lagging as well.

“That would be cool as hell, and for streamers could be a good setup to drive supporter income, etc. win-win all around,” said one fan. “I can already imagine the perfect server: “no ghost, no dead silence, no stopping power rounds.” It would be paradise,” added another.

Of course, it would be on Raven and Activision to implement and would be a bit of a big undertaking, but it’s clear that fans would dig into their pockets for their own servers.