JGOD says Warzone is “basically unplayable” as cheaters run rampant in Season 4

Warzone YouTuber JGOD says the battle royale is “basically unplayable” at this point as cheaters continue to dominate in Verdansk and ruin things for everyone else.

Cheaters and hackers have been around in Warzone ever since the game first launched over a year ago. However, it’s gotten worse over time.

Warzone is now deep into its fourth season in Black Ops Cold War and players are walking away from the battle royale in their droves, finding other games to play in its place, with many citing cheaters as the biggest reason for their departure.

Some content creators have dropped suggestions for what Activision and Raven Software could do to get the game back on the right track, but they haven’t happened just yet.

Advertisement

Well, JGOD has hopped aboard that train and believes the battle royale is “basically unplayable” at this stage in Season 4, given that cheaters are able to openly stream their hacks and get away with it.

Read More: Warzone star ZLaner shows off the most absurd jump spot in Verdansk

“This is an epidemic that keeps continuing on and I wanted to make this video, one because I get messaged daily like why don’t you talk about the cheater problem even though I talk about the cheater problem in almost every video,” the YouTuber said, reviewing footage of a streamer who was cheating.

JGOD added that he is no longer playing games on Verdansk because of cheaters, and has swapped focus to Rebirth Island as there seems to be fewer suspect players over there. “I don’t want to waste 20 minutes, get to end game, and then die to cheaters,” he said, adding that you can beat cheaters but it’s frustrating.

Advertisement

Topic starts at 5:00

The YouTuber further notes that while player count might be higher than ever in Warzone, that’s likely due to the fact that cheaters are setting up new accounts daily.

Like many others, he wants decisive action to be made but that responsibility falls with Activision and Raven. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens going forward.