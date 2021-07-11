 Warzone players demand cross-play changes as hackers make it "unplayable" - Dexerto
Warzone players demand cross-play changes as hackers make it “unplayable”

Published: 11/Jul/2021 11:16

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty: Warzone players want Activision to make some major changes to the way cross-play currently works following the increasing number of hackers being found in matches.

Just like many other multiplayer games released in the last few years, Call of Duty has embraced cross-platform play between the different consoles and PC.

However, Warzone does things a little differently than its rivals. On PlayStation, players are able to opt-out of cross-play matches, whereas Xbox users aren’t able to do so.

With cheaters continuing to ruin the battle royale, players want things to change and want to be cut away from their PC counterparts in the hopes of saving the console side of things.

Warzone train line
Activision
Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

Numerous calls have come from players on both sides of the console war, demanding that Activision and Raven Software make changes sooner rather than later, including giving console players the option to join cross-play matches against other, cutting out the PC crossover.

“Save the console community and enable console-only cross-play as a temporary fix,” said Redditor Sec0nd. “Apparently getting an anti-cheat is hard, so at least enable some sort of console-only cross-play. As just a temporary solution. The game is literally unplayable at the moment.”

Plenty of fans supported that idea too, saying the option should have been there from the get-go. “As a PC player who plays like 3 games a week, agree. At least let the console dudes have fun,” said one. “Even if it’s just something as a stopgap it would at least show some type of consideration for the console community which has been severely overshadowed despite making up the majority of players,” added another.

Others disagreed, with some claiming it might kill off PC lobbies for good, and others suggesting that it would cause another issue and just make the wait time between matches unbearable.

What the majority of Warzone players can agree on, though, is the need for a killer anti-cheat.

It remains to be seen if any major changes will be made soon or if more Warzone players will continue to ditch the game for other options like Apex Legends, or even Blackout.

