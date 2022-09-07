Warzone players label Heroes vs Villains as ‘dumbest event ever’

Warzone Season 5’s Heroes vs. Villains event received harsh criticism from community members, and players now believe it’s rigged.

Warzone Season 5 introduced a new LTM titled Heroes vs. Villains. Players earn Faction Tokens by killing enemies and looting crates around the map. Tokens can be exchanged to help the Heroes or Villains team, and the winning faction will be announced on September 14.

By earning Faction Tokens and accumulating points, players earn rewards such as a weapon blueprint, melee weapon, and weapon charm.

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect blasted Warzone developers over the event, stating, “just the concept of these, you know. How does that ever make it out of the boardroom.”

After three weeks, Warzone players are starting to see why the Two Time was baffled by Raven Software’s lackluster LTM.

Warzone players slam Heroes vs Villains LTM

A Warzone player created a Reddit thread, confused over how the Heroes team took the lead in the LTM voting after trailing.

A fellow player responded, “Yeah, this is all predetermined. Dumbest f**king event ever.”

Several players praised Hunting of Verdansk as the last great Warzone event. Activision turned the lights off and released a nighttime version of Verdansk. The LTM also added zombies for Warzone’s first time.

Putting on their tinfoil hat, a second player stated, “The way they framed it, if the Villains won, they would destroy Caldera. And I suppose they wanted to avoid that.”

A third user added, “It’s not predetermined; hero tokens have twice the value as villain tokens; that’s what happened.”

Warzone players are unsatisfied with the Hero’s colossal comeback and are even less pleased with the event’s premise.