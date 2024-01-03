Warzone player baffled by Apex Legends hate after finally switching

Longtime Warzone players have been left baffled by the hate that Apex Legends has gotten over the years as they’ve finally made the switch after growing tired of the CoD battle royale.

The battle royale market has always had a few challengers for the throne. For the longest time, Fortnite had sole possession over it, but the likes of PUBG, Warzone, and Apex Legends have had their moments too.

Nowadays, most players split their time between Fortnite, Warzone, and Apex Legends, however, some of them are still very territorial about their favorite game. They don’t want to play a rival title or even give it praise.

Well, in the case of some Warzone players, they’ve been switching over to Apex Legends as they’ve gotten a little annoyed by the Call of Duty offering, and they wish they would have made the switch sooner.

Longtime Warzone fan switches to Apex Legends but can’t understand community hate

It was something pointed out by Redditor zjames9809 after they made the leap from Warzone to Apex, but was left confused by how much criticism Apex players actually give to Respawn’s game.

“I can say now I will never play Warzone or tbh any other video game again because of just how damn good and fun Apex is,” they said before questioning the criticism.

“There’s always more negative stuff on Reddit because the people that are happy with the game are playing the game and not posting on Reddit,” answered one player. “I came from Warzone also during Warzone 1 around the Caldera switch and I can’t really play Warzone anymore. It feels bad. I have gripes with Apex but it’s by far the best BR around right now IMO,” another added.

Other longtime Apex players noted that the game does have some “garbage” aspects that need addressing, but things are still bright.

“It’s probably the best FPS shooter and although certain aspects of the game are garbage right now the devs deserve credit where it’s due when the game is so amazing at its core,” one added.