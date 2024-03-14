Destiny 2 players hate what Guardian Games has become after Titan takeover

Destiny 2 players aren’t fond of changes made to the Guardian Games event with Bungie making tweaks behind the scenes to dethrone Hunters and let Titans take over instead.

The Guardian Games 2024 event received some criticism early on from players after Hunters dominated it and the two other classes could not compete. This inevitably led to more Guardians playing Hunter to earn more Focus Activity Winner Packages, furthering the class’ dominance.

To balance this out, Bungie adjusted how scoring is calculated on March 12, leading to the Titan class eclipsing both Hunter and Warlock. Eager to earn more Winner Packages, Destiny players again switched classes this time to Titan.

Article continues after ad

This approach to balancing has not been received well with the community now speaking out against Bungie and questioning why the class scores are being manipulated in such a way.

Destiny 2 players slam volatile Guardian Games standings

Upset at what Guardian Games has become following Bungie’s adjustments to how score is calculated, one player posted on Reddit, “Guardian Games Focused Activity Standings are a joke.”

Article continues after ad

They then questioned, “How is any other class meant to compete against titans for the winners reward package? Am I misunderstanding this?”

Poking fun at the event’s design, the most upvoted comment replied, “Bungie tuning things so that instead of one class dominating, another class dominates instead. 10,000 iq event design.”

Article continues after ad

Another infuriated player responded, “What is the point of the games if you shoot the hunters in the kneecaps each year? Just make it a competition of Solar/Arc/Void so we don’t have to deal with the constant rigging of the games because Bungie doesn’t like who is winning.”

Burned out by the event’s design, someone else commented, “The obvious incredible skew absolutely kills gg for me. I’ll do just enough to get torch rewards each week or until I get the rolls I’m looking for. but I feel no drive to donate to the cause.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others were confused by the sudden change with one such Guardian asking, “Weren’t hunters killing it last week?” before a different user explained, “Yeah. Now they’ve weighted it so Hunters get reduced points. Nobody is playing hunter anymore because we’re handicapped.”

In addition to concerns about the volatile scoring, Destiny 2 players have also spoken out against the daily activities with one critical flaw holding them back.