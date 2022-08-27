Warzone players demand changes to “trash” Gulag audio after Season 5 update

Warzone players are criticizing Gulag audio following the Season 5 update, claiming Raven need to make major adjustments to improve the “trash” sound system.

Whilst certainly secondary to complaints over cheating, audio has become a fairly significant topic in the Warzone community.

There are ways to mitigate problematic audio but, in general, Caldera’s sound system has come in for fairly sustained criticism from players.

However, plenty of players are claiming that it has become worse in Season 5, especially in Caldera’s Gulag mode. With spawning back into the game on the line, it’s no surprise that players are becoming irritated with audio failures in Gulag 1v1s.

Warzone players demand Gulag audio fixes in Season 5

One Redditor led calls for changes to Gulag audio, claiming that: “Audio in the new gulag is messed up, [my opponent] tac sprinted directly towards me and absolutely no audio cues.”

Attached was a video showing the player eliminated quickly after being ambushed by their bizarrely silent opponent.

They were far from alone in their issues, too. Another player questioned why footstep audio for Gulag spectators is still working, but opponent footsteps are completely inaudible.

A third said: “People literally tac sprinting right behind me. No audio. Gunshots of enemies shooting my teammates right next to me. No audio. Random footsteps in the gulag… The audio has been trash for a long time but this is a whole new level.”

Rounding off the complaints was Facebook Gaming streamer Matt Laff, who said: “Am I losing my mind or is there NO audio in the Gulag in Warzone at all?! Oh wait, sorry I can still hear Fred and Daphne above me throwing rocks and running about!”

It’s certainly frustrating players but Raven have not yet responded publicly. Here’s hoping a prompt patch can put footstep audio back on the right tracks ahead of Modern Warfare 2’s launch later this fall.