Warzone audio is “best it’s ever been” but there’s still one big problem

The Warzone community has heaped praise onto the battle royale celebrating its improved audio by describing it as the “best it’s ever been,” but one problem is still bothering players.

Warzone has been affected by audio issues for years with players constantly complaining about its inconsistency. In an attempt to fix this, Raven Software has introduced a variety of audio updates over the last few months including important bug fixes and reworks to environmental sounds.

These changes have paid off with the Warzone community now praising the game’s audio design with one such player expressing, “Credit where credit is due Audio is probably the best its ever been.”

This Reddit post went on to explain, “Can hear footsteps from 10 to 20m depending on meterial and if someone is sprint or walking. Can hear parachutes from ages away, no more people landing on you from out of nowhere,” before insisting that these changes make Warzone “far less frustrating,” to play.

Several others agreed with this sentiment with one such player responding, “Wayy better than last year,” and another, “Yeah I agree. Audio cues are largely in a good place now, and I’m on PS5 so no custom audio tunes going on.”

While many agreed that the audio had come a long way, an equal amount of players were vocal about one big problem that they believe still hasn’t been addressed, vertical audio.

Irritated by Warzone’s vertical audio issues, the most upvoted reply in the thread stated, “Speak for yourself lol i can hear people parachute in 100 meters away but apparently can’t hear people right behind me,” with OP themselves even admitting “Vertical audio is still dodgy.”

This viewpoint was shared by a different user who commented, “The main issues are still the vertical audio (as already mentioned) and the issue of how the game prioritizes other sounds. So things like an airstrike can seemingly still almost completely erase footsteps nearby. That’s the only time I get snuck up on these days.”

Looking at the views of the community, it is clear that although the battle royale’s audio is in a better state than before there is still work to be done. More updates are sure to follow with Warzone Season 3 coming in early April which has the potential to bring more audio improvements.