Abandoned LMG actually dominates in Warzone 2 after Season 4 Reloaded changes

If you’re looking for a new weapon to use in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded, you may want to consider an LMG that has fallen away from the meta in recent months.

The last few updates for Warzone 2 have brought about some serious changes to the battle royale’s meta and Season 4 Reloaded is no different.

If you drop into a game right now, you’ll likely o find players running classes containing the Cronen Squall, X13 Auto pistols, or Basilisk. They’re the three guns that are running things at the minute, even though players are expecting the pistols – especially the Basilisk – to get nerfed before long.

If you’re one of those players who doesn’t like to get hung up on the meta and wants to use something else, well, you’ll want to consider the RAAL LMG once again.

Best RAAL LMG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

The LMG, which has dominated the meta in previous seasons, was highlighted by Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal as being one of the best weapons in the game following the recent changes.

“This thing, while it has a little more control, and obviously it’s very slow, brings the power, brings the pain really because it’s going to decimate everyone and everything in your sights,” he said. “Learn to land your shots, learn to master your control and you’re pretty much set. Very few things will be able to outgun this thing one-to-one over long range.”

To get the best out of it, you don’t need a funky loadout either. The staples of the Aim-Op V4 optic, Stip-40 Grip, and 21’ EXF Rhino barrel all get some shine in the YouTuber’s class.

Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Barrel : 21’ EXF Rhino barrel

: 21’ EXF Rhino barrel Underbarrel : XRK Dune Grip

: XRK Dune Grip Optic : Aim-Op V4

: Aim-Op V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

As noted, the RAAL has previously shone in the meta, however, it currently sits as the 38th most-used gun in the game according to WZRanked stats. The LMG clocks in with a pitiful 0.1% usage rate.

Despite that, its TTK and damage across long ranges make it a consideration for an off-meta class. Sure, you’ll have to deal with slow reload speeds, but that’s why you’d pair it with an SMG in an Overkill class.