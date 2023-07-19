Warzone expert reveals best Snakeshots loadout as OP pistols return

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has revealed the best Snakeshot loadout as the overpowered Pistols return to break the Warzone Meta all over again.

Season 1 of Warzone 2 saw an incredibly powerful weapon that was often deemed either broken or overpowered. The Basilisk Pistol is already a pretty powerful gun, but when it was combined with Shakeshots, most players became a force to be reckoned with, often taking down shielded enemies with two shots to the chest.

Now, the OP pistol is making a return during Warzone 2’s Season 4 Reloaded, with expert WhosImmortal sharing their pick for the most overpowered Snakeshot Basilisk pistol loadout.

Best Basilisk Snakeshot loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: 10.5″ FTAC Arrow Barrel

10.5″ FTAC Arrow Barrel Laser: REV0-LSD 7MW

REV0-LSD 7MW Rear Grip: Akimbo Basilisk

Akimbo Basilisk Trigger Action: Bryson Match Grade

Bryson Match Grade Ammunition: .500 Snakeshots

As described by WhosImmortal, the Snakeshot is “almost unbeatable” in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded, specifically in close range.

Paired with the Basilisk weapon and the Akimbo style, players won’t need to worry about aiming down sight or recoil smoothness, focusing more on pure power, speed, and just incredible damage.

On top of this, with a handy 10.5″ FTAC Arrow Barrel and REV0-LSD 7MW laser, you can maximize its damage, range, movement speed, and sprint to fire, making you a force to be reckoned with when going up close to an enemy.

With players quickly realizing the power of this loadout, the Basilisk has dramatically increased in popularity, with the pick rate jumping from 0.25 to a whopping 9.15 in just a few days. With this in mind, you’ll want to get in there first and try out the new meta before the entire map is filled with this OP loadout.l

So if you’re a fan of testing potentially broken loadouts and love finding the next hidden gem, add this weapon to your loadout list, especially if you prefer fighting at close range.