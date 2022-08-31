Warzone player proves Crossbow is “unusable” after Season 5 nerf

Warzone players already bashed developers for nerfing the crossbow, and a new montage substantiates their frustration.

Warzone’s Season 5 weapon balances addressed several community concerns. Adding sniper glints to AR scopes helped alleviate players abusing the class from long range, and marksman rifles received long overdue reworks.

Decreasing flinch for heavy and light sniper rifles also elevated the class back into Warzone’s meta. However, massive crossbow nerfs divided the Warzone community.

The crossbow is a high-risk, high-reward weapon, but players believe the former unfairly outweighs the latter after Season 5’s update.

Activision The crossbow requires pinpoint accuracy but is deadly in the right hands.

A Warzone player uploaded a montage of themselves landing several shots with the crossbow but not earning any downs. By the time they reload, they are already getting gunned down by an enemy.

Players can no longer one-shot kill enemies after the Season 5 nerfs.

Nerf explained

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.8

The montage clip creator asked if the crossbow really needed a nerf.

One player responded, “It was perfectly balanced as designed by IW; they should have just left it alone. Now they should just put it back to how it was.”

Disappointed, a second user responded, “Raven is really good at removing the fun out of games.”

Several players wished the weapon never became popular, as one user claimed, “It went from bad, to usable, to completely unusable. Would have preferred they never buffed it compared to what it has become.”

Raven Software has already released several nerfs and buffs for the crossbow, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to backtrack.