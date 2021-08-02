Warzone player discovers ingenious way to counter Solos vehicle meta

In all Call of Duty: Warzone modes, vehicles can become a nightmare. But that nightmare is by far the worst in Solos, which prompted a player to devise a sneaky trick that can help counter trucks and cars.
It’s a common sight in Warzone matches, but multiplied in Solos: if you get to the final circle, you find yourself surrounded by vehicles and vehicles. Trying to shoot them down takes up a lot of bullets and time, while trying to rocket them leaves you vulnerable.
So one player on Reddit figured out a different tactic that involves some combination of camouflage, espionage, and perfect timing.
They say “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” so Reddit’s ‘MateLookBehindYou’ decided to get in a vehicle of their own for a final circle filled with trucks and cars. With everyone driving around each other in circles, they then laid a perfect trap.
Final circle, four of us in vehicles, I’m genius. from CODWarzone
As you can see in the video, MateLookBehindYou has a C4 placed on their already-weak truck. Then, when all of the other vehicles are tussling around one another, Mate hops out, distances themself, and detonates.
Within the blink of an eye, the truck explodes and instantly destroys both other vehicles nearby — a Bertha and an SUV. Then it becomes a simple 1v1 against someone who was driving around elsewhere.
Of course, this play is a risky one for a number of reasons. For one, if somebody simply shot at Mate’s Bertha, they could have accidentally detonated the C4 and that would have been a sad ending.
For another, there’s always the chance that Mate could have been killed as soon as they hopped out of the Bertha — or vehicles may have moved away leaving Mate vulnerable.
Still, the play is obviously intriguing. A Bertha explosion seems to deal more damage than most individual rockets or explosives are capable of, meaning that this could be a very effective way to counter other huddling vehicles in a pinch. It’s worth having in the back pocket for sure.
