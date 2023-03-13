Activision reaffirms commitment to CoD Mobile despite Microsoft’s plans to “phase it out”

Microsft planned on phasing out CoD Mobile in favor of Warzone Mobile. However, Activision stepped forward and reassured worried fans.

Microsoft has been very outspoken about its plans for Call of Duty’s future. Microsoft struck 10-year deals with Nintendo and Nvidia, potentially supplying Activision Blizzard titles to their platforms. This would open the door for players to have titles like CoD on smartphones and other devices.

In August 2022, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer claimed, “The biggest gaming platform on the planet is mobile phones.” He said mobile and PC gaming sat at the forefront of Microsoft’s decision to pursue Activision Blizzard instead of CoD.

So On March 8, when Microsoft claimed, “CoD Mobile is expected to be phased out over time with the launch of Warzone Mobile,” mobile gaming fans were shocked by a lack of commitment to their beloved game.

CoD Mobile developers commit future to the game

Activision Fans were worried that CoD Mobile would be phased out.

On March 13, Activision went against Microsoft’s initial statement, announcing its plans for the future of CoD Mobile.

“We are committed to Call of Duty: Mobile as an important part of the entire Call of Duty franchise and our overall mobile strategy. We have the best fans in the world and intend to continue supporting the game with a robust roadmap of fresh new CODM content and updates for the long haul.” Activision

Some community members doubted Activision’s promise.

One player responded, “I mean, the deal isn’t finalized yet. Activision can say whatever they want for now.”

A second user added, “Once Microsoft takes over, they don’t have to continue support for mobile. It will be their company, and Activision will have to answer to MS. For now, this is just Activision saying stuff that may not matter in the future.”

Other fans remained optimistic, stating, “ok, thank god, this is a huge W,” and “long live CoD Mobile.”

EU antitrust regulators confirmed a decision by March 23, 2023, whether to clear or block Microsoft’s deal. The UK CMA and US FTC also need to provide decisions as well, so we will keep you up to date when we learn more about the pending acquisition.