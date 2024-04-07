Warzone Mobile lobbies fill with bots following April’s Season 3 update

A VPN allows you to play Warzone Mobile in the US

Warzone Mobile’s Season 3 has started and the game’s already seen such a surge of bots in lobbies. Now, players are beginning to complain it’s ruining the experience.

When Warzone Mobile rolled out its major update on April 2, alongside problems faced by Android users trying to play the game, one of the other main issues tackled was matchmaking times and player difficulty.

According to the official post, the game’s April 2 update adjusted matchmaking and other levers “to improve the level of difficulty for new players.”

Activision has been handling the matchmaking and difficulty problem by adding AI bots to lobbies since at least 2022, stating in a social media post that “some bots may exist for the sake of optimal matchmaking times.”

Article continues after ad

However, since the Season 3 update, players have become frustrated as their lobbies are filled with bots. While some bots might have been visible previous to the update, the current number is so high that some players claim they’re queuing into lobbies filled entirely by bots.

Article continues after ad

“I was literally the only real player amongst bots against a team that had like three real players…” one fan said, venting their frustrations on Reddit.

Another player shared a similar experience in a separate thread discussing the issue. They said, “I loved playing the MP mode, but now there are always 2-3 bots per team.”

Article continues after ad

“Who else thinks the game has more Bots than actual real players since the update?” was the title of yet another thread on the subreddit regarding the current state of the lobbies.

Season 3 has only been live less than a week, so there’s a strong possibility Activision will roll out a fix for the current matchmaking problems soon.