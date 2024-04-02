Warzone Mobile streamer roasted by devs for smashing iPad in viral rage quit

A tough loss saw a popular Warzone Mobile streamer take their rage out on an innocent iPad. Devs couldn’t resist adding a little fuel to the fire.

There are few things more intense than a 1v1 showdown in Warzone’s Gulag. Going head-to-head in a confined space for another opportunity at victory is enough to make anyone’s palms sweaty.

Add the poor visibility and a live audience and you’re bound to feel the heat. We’ve all had a moment where that heat gets the better of us and we fly off the handle but few of those are as costly as this next one.

Article continues after ad

Prolific YouTuber and Warzone Mobile streamer Ferg suffered a recent Gulag loss that saw him fly into a fit of rage resulting in a busted iPad. Not afraid to kick a man when he’s down, Warzone devs rubbed it in somewhat.

Article continues after ad

Shared by ModernWarzone on X, the clip shows Ferg pushing for the flag up the center of the notoriously tight Gulag. An unexpected explosive drops his health and puts the pressure on.

Before Ferg could recover, he’s polished off with a couple of rounds from his opponent. The resulting outburst saw Ferg repeatedly punching his iPad before throwing it on the table causing it to fly across the room.

Article continues after ad

The official Warzone X account caught wind of it and had to add their two cents. Responding with the two most frustrating words in the English language, they called Ferg out for their “skill issue”.

The man himself saw the jab and responded in relatively good spirits. “Ain’t no way the game is roasting me right now,” he joked.