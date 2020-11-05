 NICKMERCS reveals secret Warzone attachment to improve recoil - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS reveals secret Warzone attachment to improve recoil

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:50

by Jacob Hale
Activision / YouTube: NICKMERCS

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his new CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone, and with it, a certain attachment that he believes helps control recoil even better than ever before.

For the most part, we all have our loadouts that we’re fairly comfortable with and tend not to change things up much.

If recent stats are anything to go by, there’s a high chance you use an assault rifle such as the Kilo 141 with a Commando Foregrip, extended mag, a suppressor and, perhaps most importantly, the VLK 3.0x Optic, which will be seen on almost all AR builds.

It’s hard to argue that the VLK optic isn’t one of the most integral parts of any primary Warzone loadout, allowing you to take medium to long-range engagements which can be so important in Verdansk — but it can be improved upon with a certain reticle, and we’re not talking about the Blue Dot.

VLK optic Warzone Modern Warfare
Activision
The VLK optic is a necessity in Warzone — but this reticle could make it even better.

Warzone reticle to reduce recoil?

Now, while Nick uses this on his AMAX, it goes without saying that this could help you on any weapon that you use an ACOG sight, especially if you’re trying to minimize recoil even further.

The one change Nick says can help with this is by switching from the default VLK reticle to the T Pose, which looks more similar to a standard sniper crosshair, with straight lines placed vertically and horizontally across the scope.

This is especially helpful on weapons like the CR-56 AMAX, of which recoil is one of the main drawbacks, but could really be used on any assault rifle or LMG to help you improve your recoil control slightly.

How to unlock the T Pose reticle

The T Pose reticle isn’t exactly easy to unlock, especially if you only play Warzone and not regular Modern Warfare multiplayer, and will be a grind — which probably suggests it’s worth unlocking.

Here are the steps for all ACOG reticle unlocks:

  • Cross Dot: 200 kills using Scout Combat optic
  • Angle Eye: 50 headshots using Scout Combat optic
  • T Pose: 200 kills using the VLK optic
  • Double Cross: 50 headshots using the VLK optic
  • Green Cross: 200 kills using Cronen C480 Pro
  • Redeye: 50 headshots using Cronen C480 Pro
  • Blue V: 50x Three-Streak using any ACOG

For each unlock, you have to complete the previous challenge. So, to unlock T Pose, you need to get 200 kills and 50 headshots using the Scout Combat optic, then get your 200 VLK kills.

Whether it helps you control recoil better remains to be seen, but it’s definitely worth having a try, because any advantage is a good one.

Call of Duty

Russia beats America in $30K Champions Challenge Warzone event: results

Published: 5/Nov/2020 2:30 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 2:57

by Brad Norton
Warzone Champions Challenge
Activision / BoomTV / Twitter: Vikkstar123 / Twitter: Symfuhny

Share

Warzone

Another major Warzone competition is in the books as the Champions Challenge tournament droped teams from around the globe in head to head action.

Warzone events have become more and more popular over the past few months and the hype train isn’t slowing down anytime soon. BoomTV came back with another huge competition though this time around, the spotlight was on Trios from around the world.

Rather than limiting the player base to North America or Europe alone, Champions Challenge invited teams from a variety of regions. In this unique format, it was every team fighting for their nation’s pride along with a considerable prize pool. 

From Vikkstar to Symfuhny, many of the biggest names were looking to lead their region to victory. Here’s everything you need to catch up on the Champions Challenge Warzone event.

Champions Challenge Warzone event recap

For many regions, this was the first time players had access to compete in a tournament of this scale. As a result, things were a little shaky to begin with in the minor areas. Despite being fresh to this level of competition, scorelines were kept fairly close throughout the first phase of the event.

The Japanese team of competitive CoD veterans wrapped things up with 138 points to their name, while European and Australian Trios pushed slightly ahead. Ultimately, the finals was a battle between two American teams, alongside one Russian and one Brazillian lineup.

In this final, two hour stretch of the competition, underdogs came up big. North American Trios did well but it was the often-overlooked talent that took the lead early and cruised into the money. The Russian team consisting of Recrent, Smith, & Ubica walked away as the overall champions.

Champions Challenge Warzone event results

Placement Team Prize
1st Recrent, Smith, & Ubica $15,000
2nd Sn4rFx, tonyboyofc, & ninext $10,000
3rd Swagg, SuperEvan, & GD Booya $5,000
4th Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
5th Vikkstar, Tommey, & Aydan
6th FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
7th AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
8th Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP

Champions Challenge Warzone event schedule

This particular competition took place across a single day of action. However, it wasn’t a short one. Trios were fighting all throughout Wednesday, November 4 with the first phase  having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM EST / 7 AM AEDT.

The first section was a standard kill-race over the course of three hours. Only the top four teams from this phase advanced through to the finals. Two more hours were added to the clock as the best teams then fought for the first-place prize.

Competition was fierce over the course of five hours as each region looked to make its mark. The entire event was streamed live on the official BoomTV Twitch account which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Champions Challenge Warzone event teams

Given the unique layout of this event, teams were dropping in from all over the world. The likes of Japanese, Australia, European, and American talent were all battling it out.

With that being said, a ton of familiar faces were still in the mix. Without a KD cap in place, the most stacked players formed super teams to lead the charge.

Below is a full rundown on every team that competed in the Champions Challenge event.

  • Symfuhny, HusKerrs, & ZLaner
  • Recrent, Smith, & Ubica
  • Swagg, SuperEvan, & GD Booya
  • FataL, Zepa, & Jestxh
  • AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, & SKRxFACE1
  • Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, & Rush GP
  • Vikkstar, Tommey, & Aydan
  • NinexTT, TonyBoy, & Sn4rFx

Champions Challenge Warzone event format

No different from other kill-race events, points were awarded for every elimination. Placements were also highly regarded as a first-place finish came with a whopping 25 points.

A $30,000 prize pool was split among the top three finalists. First place received $15,000 for their efforts, second place was given $10,000, and third place was handed $5,000.

Participants had to be playing from their PCs or on a PlayStation 4 with crossplay enabled. Additionally, no smurfs were allowed in the event, all competitors had to be playing from their main accounts.