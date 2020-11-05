NICKMERCS reveals secret Warzone attachment to improve recoil - Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his new CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone, and with it, a certain attachment that he believes helps control recoil even better than ever before.

For the most part, we all have our loadouts that we’re fairly comfortable with and tend not to change things up much.

If recent stats are anything to go by, there’s a high chance you use an assault rifle such as the Kilo 141 with a Commando Foregrip, extended mag, a suppressor and, perhaps most importantly, the VLK 3.0x Optic, which will be seen on almost all AR builds.

It’s hard to argue that the VLK optic isn’t one of the most integral parts of any primary Warzone loadout, allowing you to take medium to long-range engagements which can be so important in Verdansk — but it can be improved upon with a certain reticle, and we’re not talking about the Blue Dot.

Warzone reticle to reduce recoil?

Now, while Nick uses this on his AMAX, it goes without saying that this could help you on any weapon that you use an ACOG sight, especially if you’re trying to minimize recoil even further.

The one change Nick says can help with this is by switching from the default VLK reticle to the T Pose, which looks more similar to a standard sniper crosshair, with straight lines placed vertically and horizontally across the scope.

This is especially helpful on weapons like the CR-56 AMAX, of which recoil is one of the main drawbacks, but could really be used on any assault rifle or LMG to help you improve your recoil control slightly.

How to unlock the T Pose reticle

The T Pose reticle isn’t exactly easy to unlock, especially if you only play Warzone and not regular Modern Warfare multiplayer, and will be a grind — which probably suggests it’s worth unlocking.

Here are the steps for all ACOG reticle unlocks:

Cross Dot: 200 kills using Scout Combat optic

200 kills using Scout Combat optic Angle Eye: 50 headshots using Scout Combat optic

50 headshots using Scout Combat optic T Pose: 200 kills using the VLK optic

200 kills using the VLK optic Double Cross: 50 headshots using the VLK optic

50 headshots using the VLK optic Green Cross: 200 kills using Cronen C480 Pro

200 kills using Cronen C480 Pro Redeye: 50 headshots using Cronen C480 Pro

50 headshots using Cronen C480 Pro Blue V: 50x Three-Streak using any ACOG

For each unlock, you have to complete the previous challenge. So, to unlock T Pose, you need to get 200 kills and 50 headshots using the Scout Combat optic, then get your 200 VLK kills.

Whether it helps you control recoil better remains to be seen, but it’s definitely worth having a try, because any advantage is a good one.