Warzone: How to turn off jump scares in The Haunting

Turning off jump scares in Warzone’s Haunting event is simple but easy to miss. Here is everything you need to know about avoiding the controversial feature.

Warzone’s always popular Haunting event is back for a limited time. This year’s iteration gets in the spooky spirit by calling for outside help from other iconic franchises. Players have the opportunity to dress up for Halloween as Alucard, Ash Williams, and Skeletor, among others, as new operators.

And the Season 6 Battle Pass adds the cult favorite superhero, Spawn. If that wasn’t enough, squads can also go up against Diablo 4 mini-boss Butcher as part of Operation Nightmare. Community members praised the event but have “one big issue with The Haunting.”

Every lootable container across Al Mazrah and Vondel has the potential to set off a jump scare. A large hallucination flashes on the screen alongside a loud sound. Players called for the feature to be removed, but fortunately, they can take action into their own hands.

How to turn off jump scares in Warzone

It’s scary enough getting fired at unexpectedly in Warzone, but adding jump scares to the equation has caused headaches for the player base. Raven Software has already released an update to reduce the frequency of jump scares found in loot containers in Warzone.

In The Haunting blog, the devs announced that more types of jump scares will be added throughout the event. If you would rather avoid getting scared out of your chair, here is a simple step-by-step guide to turn off the feature.

Go to the Battle Pass tab

Select no Tricks, just treats, and turn them off

However, some players have reported that jump scares still occasionally occur even if you turn jump scares off. If you miss-clicked the first go around or eventually change your mind, you can switch jump scares on or off in the Battle Pass tab in the top left corner.

For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Warzone Haunting coverage.