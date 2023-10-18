Warzone players have one big issue with The Haunting Halloween event

Warzone players are, for the most part, loving the new Haunting event. However, many of them have one big issue with it that is even affecting things outside of the game.

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 right around the corner, many Warzone fans feared that the battle royale would forgo its typical Halloween celebrations. However, it turned out that they had nothing to worry about.

The Haunting event has finally gone live in Warzone, bringing in night-time maps, boss battles right out of Diablo, and, of course, a host of new skins to fit the theme of the spooky season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it has gone pretty well with players, there is one big aspect of the new update is really starting to cause them headaches – both literally and figuratively. And it’s something that everyone has to deal with.

Warzone players furious with Halloween jump scares

That issue would be the jump scares that you get when opening up crates for loot and such. Some players believe they are too invasive on the screen and ultimately too loud as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Makes it not enjoyable to me. Sucks too because I like the night mode and don’t mind jump scares but the volume is just stupid,” one annoyed player said. “Would be more fun otherwise.” Another added: “Please allow us to deactivate this s*it!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I played three rounds of DMZ and I have a headache….,” another player continued. “Unnecessary how loud this is,” another commented.

Others added that they’re “fine” with the jump scares in the normal battle royale but they’re making DMZ “unplayable” right now. “It makes DMZ nearly unplayable because every lootable has a chance of being a jumpscare, and there are a lot of them in this mode,” one said.

Players are able to turn off the jump scares that appear in the menus, but those ones in-game are permanent. Well, at least until the Halloween event ends.