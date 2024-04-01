How to get Cheech and Chong Operator skin bundle in Warzone & MW3

The iconic stoners Cheech and Chong are dropping into CoD with their own Operator skins set to be available across Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Here’s how you can grab them.

Another season in CoD means another set of celeb-driven crossover skins. While not all go down swimmingly, most are a welcome addition to the live-service shooter, letting fans jump into the action with some of their favorite personalities.

Next in line for the mega-popular FPS is the mega-popular duo of Cheech and Chong. The beloved comedy duo best known for their public adoration of marijuana, even long before it was culturally acceptable in some parts of the world.

With the iconic smokers joining CoD, it’s cause for a celebration. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Cheech and Chong skins in-game to light up the competition.

Cheech and Chong are set to arrive in CoD on Saturday, April 20, AKA on 420 day.

This news was confirmed at the tail end of March, marking the date on the calendar for gamers and stoners alike to celebrate the widely recognized holiday with the two biggest potheads on planet Earth.

How to get Cheech and Chong skins in Warzone & MW3

The Cheech and Chong Operator skins will be available to purchase directly in the CoD store upon release. As soon as the bundle lands, it will be found in the CoD store across both MW3 and Warzone.

For the time being, no exact price has been confirmed for the Cheech and Chong bundle in CoD. Though based on similar Tracer Pack Bundles from recent seasons, we can expect a price tag of 2,400 CoD Points, or roughly $19.99 USD. Though we’ll update you here once pricing is confirmed.