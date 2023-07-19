Warzone guru unveils secret damage bug that nerfs meta ISO loadout

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has revealed a major problem with the damage profile of the ISO 45 submachine gun, meaning you could be doing less damage than you’re supposed to.

The ISO 45 SMG has dominated the Warzone 2 meta for some time now, despite a slight drop-off in popularity following the Season 4 Reloaded update as the Cronen Squall made its return and the X13 Auto and Basilisk pistols flew up the meta rankings.

It still remains decently popular though, and is widely used across all modes in the game, though if you’ve ever felt like the gun just isn’t quite hitting the same sometimes, the explanation for that may now be available.

Article continues after ad

That’s because there’s a key difference in damage depending on where you hit someone, and it’s hard to make sense of this, presumably an oversight from the developers.

ISO SMG does different damage to different legs

As pointed out by WhosImmortal in a tweet, the damage profile for the ISO changes depending on which leg you hit, making it even more important to aim for the chest and head.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In his findings, it looks as though the ISO 45 does more damage to an Operator’s right thigh than their left thigh, regardless of range.

Article continues after ad

While it’s only a small difference, it can mean the difference between winning and losing an intense gunfight if you end up having to take one extra shot to kill an opponent.

Whether this is intentional or not is unclear, but no doubt if it is an accident, developers Raven Software will aim to address it as soon as possible, even if that means waiting until Season 5.