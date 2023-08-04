Warzone 2 expert outlines “standout” gun for Season 5 after changes

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has highlighted the “standout” SMG for Season 5 following a raft of weapon balancing changes – and it’s one that pretty much everyone has used.

Like with every new season in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, the devs behind CoD’s popular battle royale decided to make a fair few weapon changes for Season 5.

Alongside adding the new FR Avancer AR and .300 Carrack Sniper, the Cronen Squall and Lachmann Sub, the two go-to weapons throughout Season 4, were hit with pretty sizable nerfs from the devs.

Additionally, adjustments were made to a handful of LMGs and assault rifles too, but it was SMGs that got the most treatment. Aside from the nerf to the Lachmann, the MX9, Minibak, VEL-46, Fennec, and ISO 45 were given different buffs. Though, it’s the ISO that standouts the most.

ISO 45 is best SMG for Warzone 2 Season 5

That’s right, WhosImmortal is tipping the ISO 45 to be the go-to SMG for at least the early part of Warzone 2 Season 5, even though some players are sticking with the Lachmann Sub and VEL 46.

The YouTuber pointed to the Lachmann Sub’s “severe” dropoff after 15 meters as one of the key reasons that the ISO is now the go-to. Though, the Lachmann is still deadly in close-range fights.

“It makes the ISO the clear number one choice now for SMGs,” he said. “Right now, there’s no reason not to use the ISO. As good as the close-range meta is, outside of the ISO, this nerf to the MP5 but not the ISO makes this by far and away my go-to choice.”

WhosImmortal noted that he “expected” the ISO to be nerfed but that didn’t happen so, now, it’s the “standout” option.

The SMG has always had a solid standing in the meta, but if it becomes too dominant, expect the ISO to get adjusted later on in the season – perhaps around Season 5 Reloaded.