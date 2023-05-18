Warzone 2 ranked devs praised as Cluster Mine & Bomb Drone banned

Warzone 2 ranked developers Treyarch are being praised online after finally banning two of the most annoying things in the Call of Duty battle royale, restricting the Cluster Mine and Bomb Drone.

Season 3 Reloaded finally brought Ranked Play to Warzone 2, after years of yearning from fans and competitive players, with players fighting to earn SR and ultimately battle to reach to Top 250.

That said, while it proved incredibly popular at launch, there have been some features that players believed should be removed for Ranked, similar to how some guns or items are restricted in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer ranked mode.

These restrictions are ultimately to make the game as balanced as possible, to make gunfights fair, and to ensure that the better player or team wins more often than not.

Warzone 2 ranked items banned

As such, Treyarch have decided to remove the Cluster Mine and Bomb Drone from Ranked Play for the time being but didn’t completely rule out removing it in the future.

“Warzone 2 Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches,” they explained. “Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return in an upcoming Season after undergoing balance changes.”

There was a lot of positivity in the replies, with OpTic Gaming’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards proclaiming that “Treyarch is COD.”

Others replied saying it was a huge W or suggesting that Treyarch is “keeping Call of Duty alive” with their efforts in ranked play across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

It’s still early days for Warzone ranked, so we may well see more restrictions come and go, but for now, players are definitely happy to see the back of the Bomb Drone and Cluster Mine.

Be sure to check out our best Warzone 2 ranked loadouts to keep you in the mix and ensure you have the best chance of rising through the ranks.