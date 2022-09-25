Warzone expert outlines underrated Cold War “perfect” for Season 5 Solos

Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has pinpointed the Black Ops Cold War AK-47 as the “perfect” assault rifle for Season 5 Solos, despite its pick-rate sitting at well below some of the most meta options.

Warzone’s life-cycle is quickly winding down, with fans, creators and developers turning their attention to Warzone 2.0, the highly-anticipated sequel battle royale.

However, players of the first WZ are still eager to know which guns they should be dropping into Caldera with.

While the most ‘meta’ weapons are generally those most-picked by Warzone’s player base, certains guns can be just as viable and powerful but not command comparably high pick-rates.

That is certainly the case with the Black Ops Cold War AK-47, the series favorite AR that, according to Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor, is “perfect” for Season 5 Solos.

Metaphor reveals Cold War AK-47 class that shreds in Season 5

The classic CoD weapon has flirted with the meta in recent seasons but, in Season 5, finds itself some way short of the most used guns. Currently, according to stats site WZRanked, it sits at a pick rate of 0.7%.

Players shouldn’t discard it based on that, though, with Metaphor insisting that it’s “perfectly usable [and] totally meta.”

Its only real weakness (and one that won’t surprise any seasoned CoD players) is its kick, which is slightly more volatile and difficult to control than other laser-like ARs.

As a result it might take players some time to adjust and it won’t be suitable for the longest of ranges. Other than that, it shreds enemies with high damage, strong range and solid handling.

Metaphor’s recommended loadout is below:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine: 45 Round

Because the AK thrives at medium ranges, players can choose whether their secondary is a SMG or sniper. Naturally, this will depend on playstyle and player preference.

The AK-47 in your primary slot will keep you competitive regardless.