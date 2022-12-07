Warzone expert creates “zero recoil” RPK loadout in Warzone 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Players widely regard the RPK as one of Warzone 2’s best weapons, but there are different ways to customize the powerful LMG. Warzone guru IceManIsaac opted to craft a “zero recoil” RPK.

The jury is still out for determining Warzone 2’s meta. However, players tend to lean towards using weapons with a fast TTK, large magazine size, and powerful damage output.

We ranked the RPK second in our meta weapon list because of the LMG’s devastating TTK, manageable recoil, and shockingly fast reload speed. Al Mazrah’s desert landscape favors long-range combat, and the RPK is the cream of the crop because of its ability to beam enemies at distance.

IceManIssac explained why the RPK checks all of the boxes for pro players and revealed a “zero recoil” loadout everyone should add to their arsenal.

Activison The RPK is a laser beam at long range with the right attachments.

IceManIsaac explains why Warzone 2 players should use the RPK

In his latest YouTube video, IceManIsaac claimed the RPK “is the best gun inside of Warzone.”

“Not only is the time to kill impressive, but our ability to beam people at long ranges makes this the absolute easiest gun to use and the most consistent long-range TTK in the books, and it is why all the pros are rocking it.”

Here is IceManIsaac’s RPK loadout, including weapon tuning for each attachment.

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel (+.24 Recoil Steadiness and +.22 Damage Range)

TAC 597 Barrel (+.24 Recoil Steadiness and +.22 Damage Range) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (-.21 Aim Down Sight Speed and +.30 Aiming Idle Stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (-.21 Aim Down Sight Speed and +.30 Aiming Idle Stability) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (+.36 Damage Range and +2.03 Bullet Velocity)

7.62 High Velocity (+.36 Damage Range and +2.03 Bullet Velocity) Laser: FSS OLE-V-Laser

FSS OLE-V-Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-3.0 Aim Down Sight Speed and -1.60 Far)

Selecting an optic comes down to personal preference, but Modern Warfare 2 weapons suffer from extreme visual recoil, which makes a reticle deviate from the center of the screen at longer ranges.

“The Aim OP-V4 scope is so clutch. It is the least visual recoil out of the scopes in the game right now, and so many pros are rocking it for that reason.”

If you are a fan of LMGs in Warzone 2, make sure to check out our LMG tier list.