Warzone duo Biffle & SuperEvan break world record during $100K 2v2 tourney

Star Call of Duty: Warzone duo DiazBiffle and SuperEvan were playing in a 2v2 tournament for a chance at $100,000 when they and their opponents combined to break the Quads World Record for kills in Caldera.

Warzone’s 2v2 tournaments have a simple format: Two duos enter the same lobby as a quad and see which team can rack up the most kills. The format is beloved by many, as it ensures both teams get to face the same lobby of enemies.

When Biffle and SuperEvan faced off against Hisoka and Shifty during the $100K Caldera Challenge Qualifiers, the group received quite the lobby. They took advantage of that fact, with all four posting 30-plus kills en route to a Quads world record.

By the end, the group had 135 kills… a ridiculous 132 more than the total of the team that came in second place. Here’s how it happened and the controversy surrounding the record.

Warzone pros break Quads World Record during $100K tournament

While some 2v2 matches end with lower scores due to one team dying, this match was tightly contested from start to finish. With the group somehow dropping into a lobby with a 0.63 K/D lobby, far below their 5.69 team K/D (per WZStats) – they took advantage of the opportunity.

In total, Evan and Biffle posted 68 kills. Their opposing duo, Hisoka and Shifty, posted 67. That cumulative effort notched a world record for the group and their run of form continued well into the tournament.

The event was the second qualifier for the Caldera Challenge $100K and eventually saw Biffle and Evan taking No. 1 on the day, with Shifty and Hisoka earning No. 3. Unfortunately, the latter’s success was marred by hacking accusations.

World Record nullified by Warzone cheater?

Former CDL pro @Blazt accused a competitor of cheating in yesterday's Warzone $100K Qualifiers due to this clip. It's been hotly debated, so we're asking the community: Sus or not? 🤔pic.twitter.com/G0RLj5ZiL4 — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) March 9, 2022

During, and after, the tournament, Shifty was accused of hacking by fellow Warzone pro Rasim ‘Blazt’ Ogresevic. He has yet to be cleared of these allegations, but he has also yet to be fully proven guilty, either.

Posting world record numbers is inherently suspicious, particularly for someone who isn’t on the all-time earners list. However, if he was indeed hacking, then that simply makes Biffle and Evan’s victory even more impressive.

It would add an asterisk to their record, though.