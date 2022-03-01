How to watch $100K Warzone Caldera Challenge event: Qualifiers, teams, more

A staggering $100,000 is up for grabs throughout March as the Warzone Caldera Challenge gets underway. From an early rundown on qualifier results to a full look at the schedule, here’s all there is to know about the major tournament.

$100,000 prize split across four days of action.

Three qualifiers ahead of $50,000 finals.

Duos kill-race format.

Six-figure Warzone events are back on the menu. The Caldera Challenge is here to give top Duos some fresh competition throughout the month of March.

Four separate tournaments are locked in as teams are set to fight through a series of online qualifiers ahead of the $50K finals.

From where you can watch to the Duos dropping in, we’ve got you covered with all there is to know about the $100K Caldera Challenge.

$100K Warzone Caldera Challenge: Streams & Schedule

The $100K Caldera Challenge tournament is expected to have a hub stream directly on the BoomTV Twitch account when things get underway.

This hub stream should serve as the best way to keep on top of the action across all qualifiers and the main event. Though fans can always tune into their favorite players directly as all competitors are required to stream.

Three separate qualifiers kick things off early in March ahead of a final showdown towards the end of the month. Below is a full look at the Caldera Challenge schedule:

Qualifier #1: Tuesday, March 1 – 11AM PT | 2PM ET

Qualifier #1: Tuesday, March 8 – 11AM PT | 2PM ET

Qualifier #1: Tuesday, March 22 – 11AM PT | 2PM ET

Finals: Tuesday, March 29 – 11AM PT | 2PM ET

$100K Warzone Caldera Challenge: Format

The $100K Caldera Challenge event is split into four separate tournaments. Three qualifiers with $15K prize pools each are set to be followed up by a $50K main event.

Each individual tournament features a standard Duos kill-race format with 32 teams in a double-elimination bracket. Only the top eight Duos in each qualifier will advance to the finals.

Typical rules are in effect across each portion of the event, with Planes banned and Jailbreaks not allowed if your partner is already down.

$100K Warzone Caldera Challenge: Players & Teams in Qual #1

32 Duos in total are expected to compete in each qualifier during the $100K Caldera Challenge.

While not every name has been confirmed just yet, here’s an early look at every Duo we know of in the first qualifier.