Warzone cheat maker reveals Overwatch hacks despite new lawsuit

One of Call of Duty: Warzone’s biggest cheat providers seems to be turning attention toward Overwatch. The company revealed their in-development Overwatch hacks as they got slapped with an Activision-Blizzard lawsuit.

There’s a lot of money in the video game industry. And, to the dismay of many, there’s also a lot of money to be made in the gaming world’s blackmarket underbelly – home to hackers and cheat sellers.

While free-to-play Warzone has been the Activision-Blizzard title most notorious for the presence of cheaters, the tides may be shifting. With Ricochet Anti-Cheat enraging hackers with bans and Activision laying out lawsuits, one cheat maker is turning their sights toward Overwatch.

The CoD title’s most popular hack provider, EngineOwning, revealed what they currently have in development for Blizzard Entertainment’s title. In a short clip on their Telegram, they showed off wall hacks in Overwatch’s training room.

Warzone cheat provider reveals Overwatch hacks

To elaborate on the Overwatch point. This was the video released earlier on the EO telegram eluding to development on an OW cheat. https://t.co/eJ4qQ8PzcL pic.twitter.com/SvZDSvl47s — NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) January 5, 2022

At the moment, all that is known is that EO teased Overwatch hacks to their community. This seems to have happened prior to the Activision lawsuit going public, but it’s unclear whether or not the cheat maker knew of the litigation when posting their OW intentions.

Overwatch has had hackers in the past, although they’ve been relatively scarce in comparison to Warzone. One strand of reasoning for that is the game’s cost, which makes it much harder for people to create new accounts after being banned.

Activision-Blizzard work against Overwatch hack development

Activision also says they have evidence EngineOwning is attempting to create cheats for Overwatch and is asking the court to put a “stop” to their efforts to damage owned IP any further. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 5, 2022

In the current lawsuit against EO, Activision-Blizzard have also taken the current Overwatch plans into account. The company apparently asked for the development of these cheats to “stop.”

While Overwatch fans could be concerned about this EO clip, the timing of the lawsuit is positive news. If the game does become F2P as Overwatch 2 arrives, then this level of legal force may be necessary to curb opportunistic cheaters.