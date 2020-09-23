Warzone audio leaks reveal key details on upcoming Zombies Royale mode

Treyarch’s iconic Call of Duty zombies will soon be taking over Warzone in a big way, according to dozens of datamined Black Ops Cold War voice lines that have leaked online months ahead of the launch.

Black Ops Cold War will mark the return of the core zombies experience fans have come to love since its arrival in 2008’s World at War. Players can expect the traditional, round-based gameplay to kick off with a new crew, using new weapons on new maps. However, that’s not the only zombified mode coming to Treyarch’s highly anticipated release.

Earlier Warzone leaks confirmed the existence of ‘Zombie Royale.’ This spin on the battle royale formula drops players into an enormous game of Infected. If you die, you’re brought back to life as a zombie to hunt down enemy teams. “The last team with a human alive” wins. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, dozens of leaked audio lines have revealed just how intricate the upcoming mode is.

From the effects of gas on zombies to the way in which Buy Stations work, we’re able to make out a ton of new details from the leaks. Here’s what you need to know.

“Zombie Royale” is confirmed to be the name for the upcoming mode, as the Warzone announcer reads out the title at the start of each match.

Over 30 unique lines accompanied this quote in a September 21 leak. While some may be placeholders and many could go unused, it’s safe to assume a majority of these lines will play throughout any given round in Zombie Royale.

From these voice lines, a ton of crucial details have outlined how the mode will play out. Gas will be closing in on players as usual with any Warzone playlist. In this variant, however, the gas is far more important. Not only are zombies “immune to the gas,” but it also makes them “more powerful.”

While the goal is to be the last human standing, it appears there will also be other objectives to focus on. “Defend the chopper, the chopper is down, find your way out,” and “extraction failed,” all hint towards the notion of players escaping the map.

It seems like teams will need to fend off swarms of zombies in the endgame. Survive long enough, and you'll presumably board a chopper and fly to safety.

If you go down in battle, it’s not quite the end of your run in Zombie Royale. You’ll respawn somewhere on the map as a flesh-craving zombie. If you’re successful during this phase, you’ll earn your way back to the land of the living. “Consume the remains of the dead to regain your humanity.”

On top of this, players may be able to bring teammates back in a more traditional way as well. Buy Stations remain on the map in the Zombie Royale. From here, you can “raise the dead” to buyback allies as usual.

The leaked audio also hints at some unique powers zombies will come equipped with in the special playlist. There’s no telling exactly what these might look like. However, we do already know that gas will power them up in some way.

Below is a full transcription of every voice line leaked for the upcoming battle royale zombies experience. There are both Zombie Royale voicelines, and what can only be story-based easter eggs also included in the Warzone mode:

Leaked 'Zombie Royale' voicelines

"Zombie Royale."

"Zombies are not effected by the gas."

"Caution, zombies are immune to the gas."

"Be careful, zombies are more powerful in the gas."

"Kill them all."

"Defend the chopper."

"Final stand. Stay alive."

"Chopper is down, fight your way out."

"Extraction failed. Fight for your life."

"Extract failed. Fight for your life."

"Consume enough remains to respawn as a human."

"You'll become zombie if you die. A member of your team has to be human for extraction."

"Last human team standing wins."

"The dead will become zombies. Be the last human team standing to win."

"You're out, but your teammates can still buy you back."

"Zombie teammate killed."

"Raise the dead at Buy Stations."

"You need to keep one person on your team alive."

"You have regained your humanity."

"You'll become a zombie but you can still help your team take down the enemy."

"Consume the remains of the dead to regain your humanity."

"Zombies have special traits and abilities."

"Use your zombie abilities to kill human players."

"Your teammate has regained their humanity."

"Your teammate is a zombie."

"Your teammate is a zombie. Help them regain their humanity."

Leaked story-based Zombies easter eggs