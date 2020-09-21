CoD leaker reveals Black Ops Cold War Zombies maps, weapons & perks

Reputable Call of Duty leaker and YouTuber TheGamingRevolution has shared a significant leak regarding Zombies mode in the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

Details about Black Ops Cold War are piling up fast, with the Open Alpha giving fans their first proper look at how the multiplayer will feel, play, and look.

Advertisement

One mode that will be returning in Treyarch's 2020 title is Zombies. The undead mode was omitted in favor of Spec Ops in 2019's Modern Warfare but has grown to be a mainstay of Treyarch's games.

In a September 21 YouTube video, reputable leaker TheGamingRevolution shed more light on the immensely popular Zombies mode, which first featured way back in 2008's World at War.

Advertisement

Black Ops Cold War Zombies maps

A remake of Nacht der Untoten looks set to return, albeit set in the Cold War rather than World War II. However, new portions of the map will be made open to players, expanding on the fairly small environment players were given in World at War.

Read More: Top five changes Black Ops Cold War needs to make after the Alpha

In Black Ops Cold War, there will be two variants of Nacht der Untoten. One will be the remade, slightly larger version, while another looks set to be a basic remake, focused purely on survival.

A third map has also surfaced, named Firebase Z. This will apparently be set in the Vietnam jungle, and will be a bonus map, but still available at launch. This is, according to current leaks and data, the final map that will be available when the game drops on November 13.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ9ItSoYaII

The fourth map, which TGR claims will be released post-launch, will be set in Berlin. Details are very scarce, with some information suggesting it could be an expanded remake of Kino der Toten, from the original Black Ops.

An expanded remake of Der Riese, and a new version of Dead Ops Arcade are also rumored to be in the game. The fate of TranZit remains unclear, despite past leaks claiming it will return in Call of Duty 2020.

Away from maps, rumors state that perks will return, including Deadshot, Stamin-Up, Juggernog, Speed Cola and the new Elemental Pop. Specialist weapons, while not returning in normal multiplayer, are apparently set to return in Zombies. These will help you take down the new 'boss' zombies that Treyarch are apparently including.

Advertisement

In terms of other weapons, the regular Ray Gun looks set to return, but a 'Ray Rifle' has also been found in the game files. Details beyond the name are unclear, but this will undoubtedly cause excitement.

Finally, different game modes within Zombies are apparently available. Some will apparently have multiple possible endings, while basic Survival modes will also be playable.

Read More: Major Activision hack reportedly compromises over 500k CoD accounts

It goes without saying that, despite past leaks being accurate, these details are subject to change. Treyarch could redirect their development plans, or omit aspects based on internal feedback.

We'll have to wait for official word from the CoD developers, but there's certainly enough information for fans to get excited about.