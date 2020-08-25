Warzone leaks reveal Zombie Royale, Night map & more new modes

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon be given a huge shakeup as leakers have uncovered plans to release a boat load of new features in the future, including Zombie Royale, a Night map, and more.

If there's one thing CoD players know by now it's that Infinity Ward are on the ball with new content. Just when things start to slow down for Warzone, another big patch to shake up the meta rolls out with a whole host of changes.

Since that major patch dropped on August 24, which included a King Slayer mode, might just be the first domino to fall in a series of game mode additions.

Warzone leakers have since revealed a handful of new mode names and descriptions, as well as a first-look at Verdansk after dark.

New Modern Warfare and Warzone modes leaked

This information was posted online by ModernWarzone, an account that has pushed out its fair share of reliable leaks in recent times with data mines.

Possibly the biggest of the mode leaks was Zombies coming to Warzone, which is something Treyarch tried out with Blackout last year. In fact, the walkers are usually only found in Treyarch games, period, so that would be an interesting move.

According to the source, the description will be: "Zombie Royale: Be the last team with a human alive to win. Players turn into Zombies on death, but can become human again by consuming fallen player's hearts."

There is a zombie mode coming to #ModernWarfare and #Warzone as well.



Zombie Royale: Be the last team with a human alive to win. Players turn into Zombies on death, but can become human again by consuming fallen player's hearts. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

That's not all, either, as they listed off a further five modes coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer. One that may catch the eyes of fans will be a full month of Shipment coming soon, as stated in the list below.

The leaks include the following:

Warzone leaked game modes

Pandemic/Outbreak

Armored Cargo/Truck Wars

Plunder: Fire Sale

Zombie Royale

Modern Warfare leaked game modes

Shiptember to Shootmember: All Shoot House. All Shipment. For a whole month

Realism Ground War Reinforce

Leaked night map for Warzone

Call of Duty has had some iconic night maps over the years, such as Hanoi from Black Ops 1, Chinatown in Modern Warfare, and many others.

Soon enough, the battle royale map in Warzone will be going dark – according to ModernWarzone. The leak came right after Season 5 reloaded was announced, and their post said: "Nightfall Solos, duos, trios, and quads have been added to the files with the midseason update of Modern Warfare."

Night mode is coming to #Warzone!



Nighfall Solos, duos, trios, and quads have been added to the files with the midseason update of #ModernWarfare! pic.twitter.com/RH7LJuzoDp — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 25, 2020

There has been no time frame put on the release of any leaked content just yet, although the features found in the game files can't be far away from releasing.

As soon as we hear official word on any of this rolling out in Modern Warfare or Warzone, we'll be the first to let you know. Until then, sit back and watch as more leaks come in.