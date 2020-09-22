Modern Warfare Season 6 trailer: new Warzone subway, weapons, Operators

Activision and Infinity Ward have released a brand new trailer for Season 6 of Modern Warfare and Warzone, giving players their first glimpse at what’s coming to the multiplayer and battle royale.

All the talk in the Call of Duty community for the past several weeks has been about Black Ops Cold War, but until it releases on November 13, players still have one more new season of the current CoD title to look forward to.

The trailer for Season 6 released on September 22, offering a first look at some of the new content that’s on its way, including new Operators, one of the weapons, and what appears to be the subway system that had previously been leaked in Warzone.

When does Season 6 of Modern Warfare & Warzone release?

According to the trailer, the new season will be going live on Tuesday, September 29, once again as part of a massive game update. While the exact time for this patch has not yet been announced, they’ve usually been released at 11 PM PT, which is 2 AM ET the following morning, so to not disrupt the servers too much during peak hours.

Season 6 trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ly8vemvO4Y4

What’s new in Season 6?

Warzone Subway

The entirety of the trailer takes place underground, in an undisclosed subway tunnel. Since this place hasn’t been seen before in multiplayer or Warzone, it’s safe to assume that it’s the very same one that had already been leaked for the BR.

It appears that the developers have indeed added a complete underground subway system to Verdansk, which would be the second major form of transportation they’ve introduced following the Cargo Train that was added at the start of S5.

While the exact details of this new addition weren’t announced, it’s likely to operate similar to the train in that players will be able to access the subway tunnels and use any moving cars to quickly traverse around the map.

During a brief moment in the video, a map was shown for this subway system, revealing that there will be seven stops in total on Verdansk, starting from the Airport, stretching up to the Gorengard Lumber Yard before coming down around Stadium and Downtown and wrapping back around Promenade, Train Station, and Tosk Bloc.

M1 ⁠— Verdansk International Airport

M2 ⁠— Verdansk Stadium

M3 ⁠— Gorengard Lumber Yard

M4 ⁠— Downtown Tavorsk District

M5 ⁠— Barakett Promenade East

M6 ⁠— Verdansk Train Station

M7 ⁠— Torsk Bloc

We’ve even gotten a glimpse of what these stops will probably look like from the Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend broadcast, during which they showed celebrations on Verdansk in honor of the winners, and a similar structure was spotted next to the Stadium that’s currently not on the map.

New weapon - AS VAL

It’s customary for every season in Modern Warfare to feature two brand new guns at the start, and it appears S6 will be no different. While only one of those two weapons was shown in the trailer, eagle-eyed CoD fans noticed it to be the AS VAL assault rifle, which Nikolai held at the very end.

How do they know it’s the AS VAL? Because gameplay footage of the new AR had also been previously leaked, by prominent dataminer BKTOOR, revealing it to have a pretty high fire-rate for rifles.

اول قيمبلاي لسلاح Valpha معروف بالحقيقة باسم As Val

First Gameplay of new ARpic.twitter.com/wV2VUyyLsd — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTOOR_) September 6, 2020

The second new gun wasn’t shown, but all indications are that it’ll either be the R700 sniper rifle, remastered from CoD 4, or the AA-12 shotgun from MW2. What’s likely to happen is one of those two will be released at the start, along with the AS VAL, and the other will be made available midway through the season.

Either way, all three will be completely free to all players since they’ll be part of the new Battle Pass’ free content package, so to unlock them, you’ll just have to either grind to the necessary tiers or purchase them.

New Operators: Farah & Nikolai

If you’ve played any of the Modern Warfare campaign, then these two characters should be very familiar to you. Farah is the founder of the Uszikstani Liberation Force and someone you work with closely throughout the story mode, while Nikolai is one of Captain Price’s long-time friends that you get to meet as well.

Activision revealed that the two are entering multiplayer and Warzone as Operators following the events that take place in the campaign, as they’re now focusing their efforts to stop Mr Z, the mysterious antagonist who’s trying to wreak havoc on Verdansk.

These two will come as part of the S6 Battle Pass – Farah right away at Tier 0, while Nikolai will be the Tier 100 Operator. Here’s a look at their first three variants that players will be able to customize:

That wraps up everything that we know so far about what’s coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone in Season 6, but there will definitely be a lot more that gets revealed in the coming days, such as the new maps, any other weapons, etc.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for all the latest news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.