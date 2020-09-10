Call of Duty leaker reveals more Black Ops Cold War Zombies details

A prominent Call of Duty leaker has revealed more details about Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Zombies mode and maps, after it was teased by Treyarch during the multiplayer reveal.

The highly anticipated multiplayer reveal for Black Ops Cold War finally took place on September 9, releasing plenty of new details about the upcoming title and giving fans an early look at gameplay.

However, as with any Treyarch title, Call of Duty fans were quite eager to see if any updates would be shared on the classic Zombies mode they can also expect to see in-game.

🚨 The #BlackOpsColdWar multiplayer trailer ends with a Zombies teaser! pic.twitter.com/Upb0YTU0zA — DEXERTO Call of Duty #Warzone (@DexertoIntel) September 9, 2020

Despite being a multiplayer reveal, Treyarch did share a short Zombies teaser at the end of the trailer, highlighting a brief look at the upcoming Zombies gameplay.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between the staircase in the clip and the one in World at War's Nacht der Untoten, claiming that some version of the iconic map could be returning in Black ops Cold War.

Prominent Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson (formerly known as Long Sensation) provided fans with more even details, on September 10, revealing that this new Nacht would fit in with the game's Cold War theme.

#BlackOpsColdWar

- Nacht reused by the Russians for their nuclear program

- Zombie Nazi's escape and infect the site (there's Russian + Nazi Zombies)

- New crew

- Old Weapons from WW2 still remain on the site

- You start with a torch until you turn the power on — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 10, 2020

The former YouTuber revealed that the Nacht Der Untoten players will experience in BOCW will see the building turned into a base for the Russian Nuclear program before a zombies outbreak turns things upside down.

"Nacht reused by the Russians for their nuclear program," he revealed, "Zombie Nazis escape and infect the site (there's Russian and Nazi Zombies)."

He also shared that BOCW's Zombies will feature a brand new cast of characters, old WW2 weapons can still be purchased from walls, and that players will start with a torch before turning the power on.

While it is still unclear just how big this map will be, fans also spotted similarities to BO3's TranZit, suggesting that the Nacht building might only make up a small portion of the new map.

There has been plenty of theories surrounding BOCW's Zombies already but it is likely that more information about the survival mode will be shared in the coming weeks.