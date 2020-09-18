How to unlock the Under Fire calling card in Modern Warfare & Warzone

Activision has unveiled a brand new, exclusive Under Fire calling card for use in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Here's everything you need to know about how to get your hands on it for free.

During the PlayStation 5 showcase on September 17, players shown a brand new look at Black Ops Cold War. After the demo, fans were blown away to learn that PlayStation 4 players would be able to get their hands on the Alpha for the game from September 18 to September 20, which is something that most didn't think would happen.

Advertisement

The beta itself is set to give players a small taste of the game's multiplayer, with only five maps and five modes being available throughout the weekend. Regardless of whether or not you like the game, you're going to be rewarded for your time in the Alpha, as Activision has confirmed that players who jump into it will receive a calling card for Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How do I get the Under Fire calling card?

Currently, the only way to get your hands on this exclusive item is by playing the Black Ops Cold War Alpha before 10AM PDT on Sunday, September 20, 2020. This is the final official day of the Alpha and it's set to end at that specific time. You can find a breakdown of the times below.

Advertisement

PDT: 10AM

EDT: 1PM

BST: 6PM

JST: 2AM

AEST: 3AM

This means that, so long as you log in an play a match before the Alpha is over, you'll get the calling card in your inventory.

Jump into the PS4 #BlackOpsColdWar Alpha this weekend only!



Maps

🚢 Armada

🏔️ Crossroads

🛰 Satellite

🌴Miami

🏢 Moscow



Modes

✅ Team Deathmatch

✅ Domination

✅ Kill Confirmed

✅ Combined Arms - Domination



Intel here - https://t.co/t7v9eeu7C0 pic.twitter.com/CRQRkFoNTT — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 17, 2020

Can I get the calling card on Xbox One or PC?

Unfortunately, because the Alpha is only available on PS4, there's no way to get the calling card on either Xbox One or PC. While this information isn't exactly the best news, especially for players on those platforms, it does make sense given the Alpha's exclusivity.

Here's hoping that at some point Activision releasing the calling card for everyone because, even though it's not something as major as a weapon blueprint, it's still exclusive content that doesn't need to be exclusive.